Ed Sheeran secretly marries childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn pictured in April 2018. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The Lego House singer said "I do" in front of just FORTY close friends and family shortly before Christmas.

Ed Sheeran secretly married his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn at CHRISTMAS.

The Shape Of You singer said “I do” in front of just 40 close friends and family, with The Sun revealing that there were no celebs in attendance - not even his BFF Taylor Swift.

A source said: “Ed got married a few days before Christmas.

"It was very quiet – just Ed’s oldest school pals, limited family and the priest.

“There were only 40 people – so no Taylor Swift, record company executives or any royals or pop star pals.

“He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding.

“It’s amazing that he’s the biggest pop star in the world but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed.

“Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it. Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions.”

The source added that they will have a more “festival style” bash in the summer which will be open to all - including Royal mates like Princesses Bea and Eugenie.

Ed Sheeran is one of the world's most famous men... but still managed to wed in secret. Picture: Getty

Whether Ed, 28, and Cherry, 26, had gotten married has been a source of intrigue ever since they announced their engagement in January 2018.

Last March he told an Australian radio station: “We were both kind of wearing rings.

“It also means that nobody will know when we have got married.”

However, their dreams of getting married in a chapel built on their sprawling Suffolk estate were quashed by the local authorities.

Last June Suffolk Coastal District Council denied planning permission for a private Saxon-style wedding chapel.

They said it would have “unsatisfactory visual impacts” and cause “the impression of a second village church”.