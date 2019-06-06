Ed Sheeran launches his own ketchup

6 June 2019, 09:10 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 09:20

Ed Sheeran's ketchup - Edchup

Three of Ed Sheeran's favourite takeaways in Suffolk are going to sell his very own Heinz Tomato Ketchup - before anyone else!

'Edchup' bottles feature a special Ed-inspired tomato icon.

They'll officially launch across supermarkets nationwide from mid-June.

But before then, the first 150 bottles can be bought from Rumbles Fish Bar, Zorbas, and Pizza and Grill in Framlingham.

Ed's long been a vocal fan of Heinz with multiple social media posts extolling his love for Heinz Tomato Ketchup, and even has the brand's label tattooed on his arm.

