Here's how to vote in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Here's how to vote in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Eurovision

The annual singing competition is taking place in Rotterdam this Saturday

After last year's event was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Eurovision Song Contest is returning to our screens - and promises to be bigger than ever.

While Covid-19 has still disrupted this year's event somewhat, with Iceland's entry and 2019 winner Duncan Laurence being forced to pull out of the live performance after testing positive, the show is still going ahead and will be broadcast around the world.

Live coverage will be kicking off from 8pm on May 22, and will run until around midnight.

READ MORE: When did the UK last win Eurovision?

So, ahead of the Grand Final, here's everything you need to know about Eurovision voting.

What countries are performing in the Eurovision final?

With the semi-final stage now over, the final contestants taking part in the Grand Final have been confirmed.

Here's the running order:

Cyprus - Elena Tsagrinou, 'El Diablo'

Albania - Anxhela Peristeri, 'Karma'

Israel - Eden Alene, 'Set Me Free'

Belgium - Hooverphonic, 'The Wrong Place'

Russia - Manizha, 'Russian Woman'

Malta - Destiny, 'Je Me Casse'

Portugal - The Black Mamba, 'Love Is On My Side'

Serbia - Hurricane, 'Loco Loco'

United Kingdom - James Newman, 'Embers'

Greece - Stefania, 'Last Dance'

Switzerland - Gjon’s Tears, 'Tout l’Univers'

Iceland - Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂, '10 Years'

Spain - Blas Cantó, 'Voy A Querdarme'

Moldova - Natalia Gordienko, 'SUGAR'

Germany - Jendrik, 'I Don’t Feel Hate'

Finland - Blind Channel, 'Dark Side'

Bulgaria - Victoria, 'Growing Up is Getting Old'

Lithuania - The Roop, 'Discoteque'

Ukraine - Go_A, 'Shum'

France - Barbara Pravi, 'Voilà'

Azerbaijan - Efendi, 'Mata Hari'

Norway - TIX, 'Fallen Angel'

The Netherlands - Jeangu Macrooy, 'Birth of a New Age'

Italy - Måneskin, 'Zitti E Buoni'

Sweden - Tusse, 'Voices'

San Marino - Senhit (ft. Flo Rida), 'Adrenalina'

Look ar their happy faces! Here is our Second Semi-Final Qualifiers! #Eurovision #OpenUP pic.twitter.com/pn687ClfWx — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 20, 2021

How can I vote for my favourite Eurovision act?

Voting lines open as soon as the last act has performed and will close 15 minutes later.

There are three methods of voting in the Grand Final. They are:

Through the app

You can download the official Eurovision app for free on the App Store or Google Play.

As well as featuring profiles on all the performers, the app also enables users to vote.

Sending an SMS

The number to text will appear on screen during the live broadcast. Network charges and additional fees may be incurred.

Calling to cast your vote

Likewise, the number to call to cast your vote will be displayed on screen during the event.

Can I vote multiple times?

You can only vote for one person at any one time, and cast a maximum of three votes.

You will not be allowed to vote for the country you are based in.

How are the votes counted?

Whilst previously the outcome was decided by a professional jury only, televotes now make up 50% of the result.

The jury is made up of five people and will be the same panel from one of the semi-finals. They judge the second dress rehearsal, which is also known as the Jury Final.

The maximum number of points that can be awarded is twelve. The jury's votes will automatically be added to the scoreboard, before a representative from each nation declares the result of the televotes live.

These votes are then also added to the league table, which will update throughout the show.

Neither the jury nor televoters can vote for the country which they represent.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Rotterdam on Saturday, May 22.