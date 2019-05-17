When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest, and who are the past winning entries?

Last year's winner was Netta from Israel. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The UK have won Eurovision five times, but who were the last ones to take home first prize in the singing contest?

Eurovision is nearly here again, and Michael Rice will be representing the UK in the 2019 song contest with his song, Bigger than Us.

But when did Britain last win the Eurovision Song Contest, and who are some of the past winners? We reveal all...

Katrina and the Waves won the Eurovision Singing Contest for the UK last in 1997. Picture: PA

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest?

Britain have won the competition only five times over the 72 years that the contest has been running for.

Sandie Shaw won first in 1967 with her song Puppet on a String, followed by Lulu with Boom Bang-a-Bang only two years later in 1969.

Brotherhood of Man won with Save Your Kisses for Me in 1976.

And in 1981, Bucks Fizz performed Making Your Mind Up and took home first prize.

The last time the UK swooped the win was way back in 1997, 22 years ago, when Katrina and the Waves performed Love Shine a Light.

Who are the past winners?

2018's winner was Netta from Israel, who performed her song Toy and racked up an impressive 529 points.

Portugal took home the win in 2017, with their song Amor pelos dois, sang by Salvador Sobral.

In 2016, Ukraine's Jamala sang 1944 and came in first place.

Prior to this, Sweden won in 2015 with Heroes, sang by Mans Zelmerlow.

2014 was Austria with Rise Like a Phoenix by Conchita Wurst, 2013 was Denmark with Only Teardrops by Emmelie de Forest and 2012 was the iconic Euphoria by Loreen from Sweden that went on to have commercial success in the UK charts, reaching number 3 in the Official Singles Chart and number 2 in the Official Dance Chart.

Loreen, the Swedish winner of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest made it to number 2 in the UK dance charts. Picture: PA

Who are some of the biggest names to represent Britain?

Britain's had a good mix of well-known singers and relatively unknown ones representing us in the competition.

Lucie Jones of X Factor fame competed in 2017 and Bonnie Tyler performed in 2013.

Noughties boy band Blue performed their song I Can back in 2011, and former Sugababes singer Jade Ewen sang in 2009.

Back in the 70s, Olivia Newton-John sang Long Live Love in 1974, and Cliff Richard performed in 1968.