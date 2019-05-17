What time does Eurovision start, what channel is it on and who’s representing the UK this year?

By Naomi Bartram

Get ready to watch the most extravagant musical show on your television this weekend.

Every year music lovers from all over world tune in to watch the biggest, best - and sometimes downright weirdest - acts take part in The Eurovision Song Contest.

And this year is no different as it features more smoke machines, over-the-top costumes and cheesy disco pop songs than ever before.

With 42 countries having already performed in the semi-finals on Tuesday (14th May) and Thursday (16th May), only the best 20 have made it through to the final.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the most outrageous talent show on telly.

What time does Eurovision start?

The Grand Final is taking place on Saturday May 18th at 8pm and it will go on until 11:40pm. That’s almost four hours of musical joy...

What channel is Eurovision on?

Just as it does every year, Eurovision will air on BBC One. The semi-finals were broadcast on BBC 4.

Who’s representing the UK this year?

It might have been 22 long years since the UK brought home a win in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves, but could we finally come out victorious for the sixth time with this year’s contestant Michael Rice?

Michael is a 21-year-old from Hartlepool who first made his debut on screen when he appeared on 2014’s X Factor.

After covering Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You” the star received four yeses from judges at the time Simon Cowell, Cheryl, Mel B and Louis Walsh.

Despite impressing audiences with his vocal range, Michael only made it to bootcamp before being eliminated.

Michael returned to our screens a few years later when he entered BBC TV talent show "All Together Now" and wowed the 100 judges sitting in the audience.

After winning the show - and a whopping £50,000 - Michael was chosen as one of six acts to take part in Eurovision: You Decide and was voted the best by the public on February 8th.

What song is he singing?

Michael will perform powerful ballad "Bigger Than Us" on the Tel Aviv Eurovision stage. Speaking about the track, the contestant explained it’s about love and “coming together”.

Where is the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 taking place?

Israel is hosting the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, with the contestants taking to the stage in it’s second largest city Tel-Aviv.

Israel has previously held the competition twice in 1979 and 1999, but both times it was held in Jerusalem.

They were given the opportunity to host after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won the show in 2018 with her hit “Toy”.

Which other countries are taking part?

The countries which made it through to the final are: North Macedonia, The Netherlands, Albania, Sweden, Russia, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and Malta, Greece, Belarus, Serbia, Cyprus, Estonia, Czech Republic, Australia, Iceland, San Marino and Slovenia.

As well as the host country, the ‘Big Five’ countries who contribute the most money to the European Broadcast Union also make it through automatically and include France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the UK.