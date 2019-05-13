Who will win Eurovision 2019? Latest odds and favourites for this year

13 May 2019, 16:03 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 16:28

The Eurovision Song Contest odds are in
Picture: Eurovision
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Here's who could win Eurovision...

The Eurovision Song Contest is finally back on Tuesday (14th May), which means we get to watch the most extravagant singing competition on television complete with incredible dance routines, and hopefully some very glittery outfits.

Artists from 42 countries will perform during the semi-finals taking place on 14 and 16 May, with only the best acts making it through to the Grand Final on 18 May.

But who will win the 64th show? Here’s everything you need to know...

Who will win Eurovision 2019 based on the odds?

If you’re not familiar with the Eurovision scoring system, after their performance each act is marked once by a judging panel made up of five music professionals, before viewers get their chance to vote by phone, text or via the app.

READ MORE: 'Boycotting Eurovision in Israel is not the answer,' say stars such as Stephen Fry and Sharon Osborne

A representative from each country then announces the results, with Rylan Clark speaking on behalf of the UK this time around.

And it’s good news for The Netherlands, because according to William Hill their act Duncan Laurence is the current favourites to win with odds of 9/4.

While France and Sweden come in as second and third favourites, the UK are currently in 13th position at 66/1.

Check out all the odds below…

Netherlands 9/4

France 4/1

Sweden 4/1

Russia 7/1

Azerbaijan – 8/1

Italy – 14/1

Switzerland – 14/1

Australia 16/1

Malta 16/1

Iceland 25/1

Cyprus 40/1

Greece 40/1

United Kingdom 66/1

Czech Republic – 80/1

North maceondia – 80/1

Spain – 80/1

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2019?

Hosted in Tel Aviv, Israel, 42 countries will be taking part with 26 making it into the final.

But there is technically only 20 spaces up for grabs as the host country always go through, as do the ‘Big Five’ countries who contribute the most money to the European Broadcast Union which are France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the UK.

What time does it start on TV?

The first semi-final takes place on Tuesday 14th May and the second is on Thursday 16th May which will both be available to watch from 8pm-10pm on BBC4.

The final will be on Saturday May 18th 2019 from 8pm till 11:40pm on BBC One.

Graham Norton will be commentating this year
Picture: PA Images

Is Graham Norton hosting the Song Contest this year?

This year marks a decade since Graham Norton took over from Sir Terry Wogan as host of the BBC’s coverage, famous for his hilarious commentary on the contest.

Explaining why he loves it so much, the 56-year-old recently said: “My job at Eurovision is unlike anything else I do.“I just sit back and watch the show, making the odd comment when I think it’s needed.

“Work is really a big word for what I actually do on the night.”

Who is representing the UK?

This year, the UK is represented by 21-year-old Hartlepool-born Michael Rice who appeared as a contestant on The X Factor back in 2014.

Michael Rice will be representing the UK at Eurovision
Picture: PA Images

At the time, he sang for judges Simon Cowell, Cheryl, Mel B and Louis Walsh, performing "I Look To You" by Whitney Houston.

Michael will be performing the song “Bigger Than Us” in the hopes of nabbing the title.

Who won Eurovision in 2018?

After the 2018 final, Israel's Netta Barzilai was crowned the winner with her song ‘Toy’ after racking up an impressive 529 points.

Netta Barzilai won Eurovision in 2018
Picture: PA Images

Cyprus and Austria came in second and third, while the UK managed to come in 23rd place with SuRie who won 48 points with the track Storm.

