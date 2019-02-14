Your more likely to splurge if you listen to these songs when shopping

Beyonce is perfect for clothes shopping . Picture: Getty

Your choice in music can effect the way you shop...

Shoppers who listen to Beyonce while on the high street are more likely to make a purchase new research has revealed.

According to new research by MasterCard, 32 percent of people said music makes them more generous when shopping for family and friends, with Bey's 'Run The World' more likely to result in the purchase of a little black dress.

City of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala 2018 - Inside. Picture: Getty

Neuroscientist Katherine Templar Lewis and the Hack the Senses cross-modal research Lab found that certain songs can have a positive impact on your shopping experience, with Shake It Off by Taylor Swift believed to be best when buying a date night outfit, and David Bowie's 'Suffragette' helping with the food shop.

The research also found that music can also be a way to become more savvy shopper too, as some songs can help customers focus on exactly what they need by substituting the endorphin hit from shopping with that of their favourite playlist.

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour - Tokyo. Picture: Getty

"Spending can activate the dopamine and reward ‘feel good’ parts of the brain meaning we can often buy items we don’t need or want simply to get a boost," Katherine explained.

"However, when listening to our own personal music, we no longer seek it through spending, so we focus on what we really want or need to purchase whilst enjoying the experience of shopping.”