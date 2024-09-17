Nik Kershaw recalls forgetting lyrics at Live Aid concert: "I was completely out my depth"

17 September 2024, 20:36

Nik Kershaw speaks to Heart 80s
Nik Kershaw speaks to Heart 80s. Picture: Heart/Global

By Tom Eames

Nik Kershaw was one of the biggest stars of the early 1980s, thanks to his distinctive blend of pop and new wave music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Known for hits like ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’ and ‘The Riddle,’ Nik Kershaw quickly became a key figure in the British music scene. His clever lyrics, infectious melodies, and iconic 80s fashion sense helped define his image.

Kershaw’s appearance at Live Aid in 1985 solidified his place in music history. Live Aid, the global charity concert organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, was held to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. Kershaw performed at Wembley Stadium, one of the two main locations for the event, alongside some of the biggest names in music.

During his set, Kershaw played several of his well-known songs in front of an audience of millions worldwide. Though still relatively new to the international stage, his energetic performance was well-received.

However, it wasn't as easy as it might have looked. Nik has opened up with Heart 80s' Simon Beale, revealing that he was "out of his depth" compared to his heroes like David Bowie and Queen.

"I was on about 2.30pm, something like that, so I could relax and enjoy the rest of the day. But, yeah, surrounded by my absolute heroes and completely out of my depth.

"I think there were several people on that show that felt the same way. Hammered home by the fact that I remember watching Queen come on stage. I was sitting in the Royal Box and thinking, 'Oh, okay'.

"I remember there was one point at which Bowie dumped one song. He said, 'I'm going to dump one song, I'm going to leave the stage early', and we're going to show the original Michael Buerk [film]. And then that song came on, and then the whole place went quiet, and everybody went, 'Oh, okay, this is why we're here'.

Reflecting on how he actually forgot his own lyrics, he added: "Because this is my alter ego that sits on my shoulders and tells me that I'm rubbish and things like that. And he turns up all the wrong times. And he turned up at the beginning of the second verse of 'Wouldn't It Be Good?'

Nik Kershaw - Wouldn't It Be Good (Live Aid 1985)

"To say, 'You don't know the words to the end of this verse, do you?' So you've got that internal conversation going on whilst you're singing and trying to perform at that time. And I didn't watch it for years and years and years and years. But when the 10th anniversary happened and they were bringing a DVD, I had to watch it and I watched it through my fingers and looking for the fear in my eyes, and it wasn't there. I couldn't see it.

"I ended up singing a bit of the first verse again. Of course, nobody noticed. But yeah, I genuinely couldn't see all that turmoil going on."

Nik Kershaw is heading out on his 1984 UK tour this October, where he will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of albums Human Racing and The Riddle by playing both albums in full. Full ticket details are here.

More Music

See more More Music

Coldplay In Concert

Coldplay announce Music of the Spheres world tour with six nights at Wembley Stadium

Tito Jackson in 2018

Jackson 5 singer Tito Jackson has died, aged 70

Toyah Willcox is a singing and acting star

Toyah Willcox facts: Age, husband, best songs and TV shows revealed

Shayne Ward on the red carpet in a bow tie and suit alongside Shayne taking a selfie in his car

Shayne Ward facts: X Factor winner's age, wife, children and career revealed

JB Gill gained fame being part of JLS

JB Gill facts: JLS singer's age, wife, children and farm revealed

Trending on Heart

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine begins

Married at First Sight

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Married at First Sight

Kieran is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK? Age, job, height and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Nathan is one of the 2024 MAFS UK grooms

Who is Nathan from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

The soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad series two is just as epic

My Mum Your Dad playlist 2024: All the songs featured on series two

TV & Movies

Who is Moo Deng? The baby pygmy hippo going viral

Who is Moo Deng? Baby pygmy hippo's name translation, memes and merchandise explained

News

My Mum, Your Dad will air on ITV for two weeks, kicking off on the 16th September and finishing on 27th September

How long is My Mum Your Dad on for and how many episodes are there?

TV & Movies

MAFS UK groom Alex caused a stir on the show

MAFS UK groom Alex labelled 'red flag' over wife swap comments

Married at First Sight

Sir Sir Ian McKellen has spoken about his new film The Critic

Sir Ian McKellen reveals his worst ever review as he takes on role in The Critic

Caspar is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Caspar from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Kristina is one of the brides on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden has spoken about Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Amanda Holden reveals reason behind Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Amanda Holden has sent a message of support to Jamie Theakston following his cancer diagnosis

Amanda Holden sends emotional message to Jamie Theakston following cancer diagnosis

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

The Jonas Brothers have opened up about their upcoming tour

The Jonas Brothers talk tour life, escape rooms and love for UK culture

Dev Griffin