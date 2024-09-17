Nik Kershaw recalls forgetting lyrics at Live Aid concert: "I was completely out my depth"

Nik Kershaw speaks to Heart 80s. Picture: Heart/Global

By Tom Eames

Nik Kershaw was one of the biggest stars of the early 1980s, thanks to his distinctive blend of pop and new wave music.

Known for hits like ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’ and ‘The Riddle,’ Nik Kershaw quickly became a key figure in the British music scene. His clever lyrics, infectious melodies, and iconic 80s fashion sense helped define his image.

Kershaw’s appearance at Live Aid in 1985 solidified his place in music history. Live Aid, the global charity concert organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, was held to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. Kershaw performed at Wembley Stadium, one of the two main locations for the event, alongside some of the biggest names in music.

During his set, Kershaw played several of his well-known songs in front of an audience of millions worldwide. Though still relatively new to the international stage, his energetic performance was well-received.

However, it wasn't as easy as it might have looked. Nik has opened up with Heart 80s' Simon Beale, revealing that he was "out of his depth" compared to his heroes like David Bowie and Queen.

"I was on about 2.30pm, something like that, so I could relax and enjoy the rest of the day. But, yeah, surrounded by my absolute heroes and completely out of my depth.

"I think there were several people on that show that felt the same way. Hammered home by the fact that I remember watching Queen come on stage. I was sitting in the Royal Box and thinking, 'Oh, okay'.

"I remember there was one point at which Bowie dumped one song. He said, 'I'm going to dump one song, I'm going to leave the stage early', and we're going to show the original Michael Buerk [film]. And then that song came on, and then the whole place went quiet, and everybody went, 'Oh, okay, this is why we're here'.

Reflecting on how he actually forgot his own lyrics, he added: "Because this is my alter ego that sits on my shoulders and tells me that I'm rubbish and things like that. And he turns up all the wrong times. And he turned up at the beginning of the second verse of 'Wouldn't It Be Good?'

Nik Kershaw - Wouldn't It Be Good (Live Aid 1985)

"To say, 'You don't know the words to the end of this verse, do you?' So you've got that internal conversation going on whilst you're singing and trying to perform at that time. And I didn't watch it for years and years and years and years. But when the 10th anniversary happened and they were bringing a DVD, I had to watch it and I watched it through my fingers and looking for the fear in my eyes, and it wasn't there. I couldn't see it.

"I ended up singing a bit of the first verse again. Of course, nobody noticed. But yeah, I genuinely couldn't see all that turmoil going on."

Nik Kershaw is heading out on his 1984 UK tour this October, where he will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of albums Human Racing and The Riddle by playing both albums in full. Full ticket details are here.