The Pussycat Dolls songs: Girl band’s biggest hits from Don’t Cha to Beep as they announce reunion
28 November 2019, 07:15 | Updated: 28 November 2019, 09:27
The Pussycats Dolls have announced they are back together and heading on tour, so what songs can we expect to see the girls perform?
The Pussycat Dolls have announced in a world exclusive on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that they are reuniting for a tour, almost ten years after they split.
Speaking on Heart Breakfast, lead singer Nicole Scherzinger said: "This is two words - ma-jor. The stars have aligned and the dolls are getting back together, and we're here to announce our reunion tour."
With the girls – and their fans – excited about the tour, we relive some of the girl band's best hits: