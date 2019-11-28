The Pussycat Dolls songs: Girl band’s biggest hits from Don’t Cha to Beep as they announce reunion

The Pussycats Dolls have announced they are back together and heading on tour, so what songs can we expect to see the girls perform?

The Pussycat Dolls have announced in a world exclusive on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that they are reuniting for a tour, almost ten years after they split.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast, lead singer Nicole Scherzinger said: "This is two words - ma-jor. The stars have aligned and the dolls are getting back together, and we're here to announce our reunion tour."

With the girls – and their fans – excited about the tour, we relive some of the girl band's best hits:

Don’t Cha, 2005

Buttons, 2005

I Hate This Part, 2008

Stickwitu, 2005

When I Grow Up, 2008

Beep, 2005

I Don’t Need A Man, 2005

Jai Ho!, 2009

Wait A Minute, 2005

Hush Hush, 2008

Listen to the full Pussycat Doll reunion interview, available now on Global Player

Listen to The Pussycat Dolls Reunion Interview