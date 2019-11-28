The Pussycat Dolls songs: Girl band’s biggest hits from Don’t Cha to Beep as they announce reunion

28 November 2019, 07:15 | Updated: 28 November 2019, 09:27

The Pussycats Dolls have announced they are back together and heading on tour, so what songs can we expect to see the girls perform?

The Pussycat Dolls have announced in a world exclusive on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that they are reuniting for a tour, almost ten years after they split.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast, lead singer Nicole Scherzinger said: "This is two words - ma-jor. The stars have aligned and the dolls are getting back together, and we're here to announce our reunion tour."

With the girls – and their fans – excited about the tour, we relive some of the girl band's best hits:

Don’t Cha, 2005

Buttons, 2005

I Hate This Part, 2008

Stickwitu, 2005

When I Grow Up, 2008

Beep, 2005

I Don’t Need A Man, 2005

Jai Ho!, 2009

Wait A Minute, 2005

Hush Hush, 2008

