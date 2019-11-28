Where is The Pussycat Dolls’ Kimberly Wyatt now and what has she been doing since the band split?

The star has now settled down with her husband and three children. Picture: Instagram

Kimberly will be reuniting with the Pussycat Dolls after ten years apart and we can't wait.

The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting for a comeback tour and we've never been more excited.

One of the members is platinum-haired Kimberly Wyatt, but what has the star been up to since the band parted ways in 2010?

Kimberly (far right) is now a mum of three. Picture: Heart

Who is Kimberly Wyatt and how old is she?

Kimberly Kaye Wyatt comes from Warrensburg in Missouri but now lives in London.

She is of English, Scottish, German and Swiss-German descent and has been dancing since the tender age of seven.

At 14 years old, Kimberly got a scholarship to study at New York's Joffrey Ballet and the Broadway Dance Centre.

The 37-year-old joined the group when Robin Antin spotted her on the set of Nick Lachey's single, Shut Up, in 2003 and is famed for her signature move, the standing overspilt, which she performs in most of the songs.

What has she done since leaving the Pussycat Dolls?

When the dolls disbanded in 2010, Kimberly became one of the three judges on the Sky1 show, Got to Dance, with Adam Garcia and Ashley Banjo.

She also featured on Aggro Santos' track, 'Candy' in the same year, which was the lead track for the film StreetDance3D and made it to number five in the UK charts.

As well as a number of TV shows and music roles, Kimberly launched a perfume named Kaydance in 2014 and became a sports ambassador for the Youth Sports Trust in 2015, which promoted health for young women through dance.

In 2011, the star met model Max Rogers and the pair wed in 2014 after three years of dating.

Later in 2014, Kimberly announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Max.

How many children does Kimberly have?

Kimberly is a mum of three, after welcoming baby daughter Willow on December 2nd, 2014, followed by second daughter Maple Lyla on August 24th, 2017.

Most recently in October 2019, Max and Kimberly welcomed their third child, a son named Senna into the world via cesarean and stated on social media "our family is complete".

