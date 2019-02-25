Kevin Clifton to join judging panel of new ITV talent show All Star Musicals

All Star Musicals is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

The Strictly Come Dancing star will join musical theatre icons Elaine Page and Kristen Chenoweth for a brand new show on ITV.

All Star Musicals is the new show heading to ITV and putting celebrities to he test performing musical theatre numbers at the iconic London Palladium in front of a panel of special judges.

Who is hosting All Star Musicals?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here star John Barrowman will be hosting All Star Musicals.

Who are the judges on All Star Musicals?

The judging panel will be made up of music and stage legends and experts including Kevin Clifton, professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, Broadway star Kristen Chenoweth, West End actor Trevor Dion Nicholas and musicals legend Elaine Paige.

The seven performing celebrities will be aiming to impress the seven judges as they take to the stage at the London Palladium.

Speaking about his new role Kevin said: “When I was asked if I would like to be part of All Star Musicals I was like ‘hell yeah’, but to be asked to be part of the actual judging panel was another level. I am so excited to join the rest of the panellists and being honest, it will be nice to be on the other side of the desk for once.”

Has All Star Musicals been on before?

The last time All Star Musicals was on was in the run up to Christmas 2017 where it was hosted by non other than musical theatre legend Michael Crawford.

The stars who got involved included presenter Nicky Campbell, Miranda star Sallie Phillips, Emmerdale star Michael Parr, athlete Denise Lewis, actress Rebecca Front and Corrie star Lucy Fallon and acting legend Sir Tony Robinson.