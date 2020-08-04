Ariana Grande Sweetener tour movie: Everything we know so far

Ariana's tour was a huge global success. Picture: Instagram

The star has a film in the works that got

Ariana Grande's epic Sweetener World Tour is being turned into a film, and the huge project has sparked a bidding war.

The singer, 26, has recently spoken out about the project and fans are excited to see her follow in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry with her behind-the-scenes style movie.

Here's all we know so far about the Ariana film:

Will Ariana's Sweetener documentary be on Netflix?

At the moment, nothing is confirmed, but The Sun's bizarre column revealed that big players such as Netflix are very eager to grab the rights to the film.

A music insider said: “Ariana’s team are nego tiating a huge deal bet ween a number of big hitters, with Netflix and YouTube both showing interest.

“Netflix has put forward a starting offer of £4million to get the rights.

“The deal is being negotiated by Ari’s closest advisers, led by Scooter Braun."

What else do we know about the documentary?

Obviously, the documentary has already been filmed back when the tour happened in 2019, it's just a case of putting it all together and deciding who gets the rights now.

The insider added: "She had cameras following her every move on the Sweetener World Tour last year.

“Along with her performances, Ariana was filmed backstage, while travelling and during down time.

“It will be a brutally honest and raw depiction of how tough life can be on the road but will include the happier, heart-warming times too.”

The movie will show Ariana's every move as soon as she released the smash album, Thank U, Next, which she wrote in only two weeks back in October 2018.

This all happened after a very tough period in her life which saw the terror attack happen at her May 2017 performance during the Dangerous Woman tour, and also her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's suicide.

In an interview with Vogue during the Sweetener tour, Ariana said “I was researching healing and PTSD and talking to therapists and everyone was like, ‘You need a routine, a schedule’. I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll go on tour’.”