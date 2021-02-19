Below Deck Mediterranean season one cast: How to follow the stars on Instagram

Here's how to find the cast of Below Deck Med on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

How can I find the Below Deck Med cast on social media? Here's the Instagram details for Ben, Hannah, Julia and Bobby.

If you’re looking for a new reality show to binge through lockdown, look no further than Below Deck Mediterranean.

The first season aired on Bravo in the US all the way back in 2016, but we’re just getting a slice of the action now.

A kind-of modern day Downton Abbey, it follows the staff on board a luxury yacht as they try to please a string of rich guests while also living in very close quarters to one another.

As you can imagine, Below Deck Med is full of drama, crew romances and even some firings from Captain Mark Howard.

So, if you’re already hooked, here’s how to follow the whole cast on social media…

Ben Robinson’s Instagram

You can find cheeky British chef Ben @benstogram.

Here you can watch videos of the reality star making pizza and sharing his favourite recipes.

Hannah Ferrier’s Instagram

The former Chief Stewardess has grown up a lot since her time on the show.

You can find her being a mum @hannahferrier234.

Julia d'Albert Pusey’s Instagram

Fans of the show will know that Julia wasn’t happy about leaving her boyfriend England to join the crew.

But if you follow her at @juliadalbert, you’ll see that she is now happily married to said boyfriend.

Tiffany Copeland's Instagram

3rd Stewardess Tiffany can be found on Instagram @nautiyachty.

She is now married and expecting their first baby with her other half.

Bobby Giancola’s Instagram

If you want to keep up to date with Bobby’s life on the seas, you can find him @bgcola28 on Instagram.

Jenn Riservato’s Instagram

Deckhand Jenn left behind her life as a yachtie, but you can see lots of photos of her and her fiancé Paige Nielsen @jennriservato.

Danny Zureikat's Instagram

If you want to watch funny dancing videos of Danny, follow him @dannyzureikat.

Bryan Kattenburg’s Instagram

Bryan wasn’t exactly a hit with viewers which may be why he has made his social media private.

But you can find him @bryankattenburg.

Mark Howard's Instagram

Unfortunately, Captain Mark doesn’t seem to use social media.