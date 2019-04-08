Beyoncé Netflix documentary: Everything we know so far about Homecoming

8 April 2019, 10:34

The documentary is said to be tied to her Coachella performance
The documentary is said to be tied to her Coachella performance. Picture: Getty

The release date of the anticipated Beyoncé Netflix documentary was revealed today - here's everything we know about Homecoming

The hotly anticipated Beyoncé documentary, Homecoming, is said to be dropping on Neftlix later this month.

What is the Beyonce documentary?

Although Netflix haven't explicitly stated that they're bringing out a Beyoncé documentary, they yesterday tweeted a tease saying 'Homecoming' in Greek letters set against a yellow backdrop.

Many have taken this to mean that this will be a documentary on the singer, due to the fact she has a clothing line called Homecoming which uses Greek letters.

She also launched scholarship program - "Homecoming Scholars Award Program - which gave four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) each a $25,000 scholarship to award to a student of their choice.

When is the Homecoming release date?

Homecoming will be released on Netflix on 17 April 2019.

What will Homecoming be about?

It is thought that the Beyoncé documentary will document her historic headline performance at Coachella. The background colour of the tweet is the same colour of the jumper she wore, and the Greek letters reminiscent of the letters on the garment.

The tweet post resembled the jumper she wore for the Coachella performance
The tweet post resembled the jumper she wore for the Coachella performance. Picture: Getty

A report by US Weekly previously claimed that a documentary 'will be tied to her Coachella 2018 performance.'

Is there a trailer for Homecoming?

Netflix are yet to release a trailer, but we'll keep you updated.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Brooke Vincent comp

Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent is expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend
Coronation Street

Coronation Street introduces first black family in the show's history
Ralph Fiennes

Harry Potter's Lord Voldemort's 'banana skin' death scene slip revealed
The BGT judges will be left in tears on tomorrow night's launch episode

Britain’s Got Talent judges weep as child pays tribute to ‘missed’ Ant McPartlin
London Celebrity Sightings - March 5, 2019

Holly and Phil will be replaced by Emily Attak and John Barrowman during their break from This Morning

Trending on Heart

Megan has shared a picture of her newly dyed brunette hair to Instagram

Megan Barton Hanson shows off DRAMATIC hair transformation on Instagram

Celebrities

Holly has revealed that she deliberately doesn't speak about her diet

Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'it's personal'

Celebrities

Mark's wife reportedly cheated on him for over a year

The Chase star Mark Labbett 'determined to save his marriage' following cheating claims

Celebrities

Make up fridge

'It's a game changer!' But would you pay £60 for a beauty fridge?

Beauty

Mother and son

Can you have a favourite child? Mother sparks outrage with controversial statement

Lifestyle

bikini

The most revealing bikini of all time? Would you dare to wear the 'skinny-dipping' design?

Fashion