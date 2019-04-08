Beyoncé Netflix documentary: Everything we know so far about Homecoming

The documentary is said to be tied to her Coachella performance. Picture: Getty

The release date of the anticipated Beyoncé Netflix documentary was revealed today - here's everything we know about Homecoming

The hotly anticipated Beyoncé documentary, Homecoming, is said to be dropping on Neftlix later this month.

What is the Beyonce documentary?

Although Netflix haven't explicitly stated that they're bringing out a Beyoncé documentary, they yesterday tweeted a tease saying 'Homecoming' in Greek letters set against a yellow backdrop.

Many have taken this to mean that this will be a documentary on the singer, due to the fact she has a clothing line called Homecoming which uses Greek letters.

She also launched scholarship program - "Homecoming Scholars Award Program - which gave four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) each a $25,000 scholarship to award to a student of their choice.

When is the Homecoming release date?

Homecoming will be released on Netflix on 17 April 2019.

What will Homecoming be about?

It is thought that the Beyoncé documentary will document her historic headline performance at Coachella. The background colour of the tweet is the same colour of the jumper she wore, and the Greek letters reminiscent of the letters on the garment.

The tweet post resembled the jumper she wore for the Coachella performance. Picture: Getty

A report by US Weekly previously claimed that a documentary 'will be tied to her Coachella 2018 performance.'

Is there a trailer for Homecoming?

Netflix are yet to release a trailer, but we'll keep you updated.