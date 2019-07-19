How old is Bobby Berk and who is the Queer Eye interior designer's partner?

Bobby has married his long term partner Dewey. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

One of the fab five and star of Netflix sensation Queer Eye, Bobby creates amazing transformations in many people' homes.

Queer Eye is back on our screens and we cannot wait to watch the newest series.

But what do we know about the show's resident interior designer, Bobby Berk? We reveal all...

How old is Bobby Berk?

Bobby Berk is 37 years old and was born on August 25, 1981 making him a Virgo.

He was born in Houston, Texas and grew up in Missouri in the middle of Amish farm country with an adoptive family.

Bobby grew up in a very Christian family and he suffered from a lot of homophobia, leaving home at 15 and partly living off the street or in his car.

He's turned things around and of course is now a huge TV star and successful interior designer.

Who is his partner?

Bobby's husband is called Dewey Do and he's from Vietnam.

Dewey prefers to stay in the shadows but poses for snaps on Bobby's Instagram quite often, although he isn't tagged in his husband's photos and has set his Instagram account to private.

They've been married for a whopping eight years, and Bobby has spoken out about their marriage, saying: "We got married as soon as it was legal to get married and it was important to us to show the world our pride through our expression of love".

The couple had been together for eight years before getting married, meaning they've been an item for about 16 years.

Dewey works as a maxillofacial surgeon.

What was his job before Queer Eye?

After leaving home at 15 with no qualifications, Bobby struggled a little to start off.

However, after working lots of double shifts in Applebee's, he relocated to New York City with only $300 in his pocket and grabbed a job at Restoration Hardware, followed by Bed, Bath and Beyond before ending up at Portico - a high-end home furnishing company.

He then worked his way up slowly to their creative director, before setting up his own online store in 2006 called Bobby Berk Home after Portico folded.

Only a year after the website was launched, he opened his own store in Soho, followed by a Florida branch in 2010 and another in Georgia.

Afterwards he started Bobby Berk Interiors + Design, which specialised in interior design services and picked up a number of TV gigs on networks HGTV, NBC, CBS and Bravo.

But his big break came in 2018 when he was signed up for Queer Eye.