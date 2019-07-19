How old is Bobby Berk and who is the Queer Eye interior designer's partner?
19 July 2019, 16:16
One of the fab five and star of Netflix sensation Queer Eye, Bobby creates amazing transformations in many people' homes.
Queer Eye is back on our screens and we cannot wait to watch the newest series.
But what do we know about the show's resident interior designer, Bobby Berk? We reveal all...
I was so honored to stand beside so many amazing LGBTQ+ design leaders to chat with @lonnymag . We discussed how the LGBTQ+ community is integral to the design world as we know it, how we are promoting change...and design of course! Head to my stories for a full link to the article. Photographed by Oscar Ouk for Lonny; Hair by Sean Michael Bennett; Makeup by Natalia Mejia; Styled by @luca__kingston
How old is Bobby Berk?
Bobby Berk is 37 years old and was born on August 25, 1981 making him a Virgo.
He was born in Houston, Texas and grew up in Missouri in the middle of Amish farm country with an adoptive family.
Bobby grew up in a very Christian family and he suffered from a lot of homophobia, leaving home at 15 and partly living off the street or in his car.
He's turned things around and of course is now a huge TV star and successful interior designer.
Who is his partner?
Bobby's husband is called Dewey Do and he's from Vietnam.
Dewey prefers to stay in the shadows but poses for snaps on Bobby's Instagram quite often, although he isn't tagged in his husband's photos and has set his Instagram account to private.
They've been married for a whopping eight years, and Bobby has spoken out about their marriage, saying: "We got married as soon as it was legal to get married and it was important to us to show the world our pride through our expression of love".
The couple had been together for eight years before getting married, meaning they've been an item for about 16 years.
Dewey works as a maxillofacial surgeon.
Always PROUD to hold your hand and love you Dewey - no matter the month. This month and every month #TakePride in where you stand and who you stand with. 💜💙💚💛🧡❤️⠀ ---⠀ I’m working with @target this month to bring awareness to not only the LGBTQ communitiy but the work that target is doing with GLSEN. They are donating $100,000 to help their mission of creating safe and inclusive schools for all. Which is something to be very proud of. #Ad
What was his job before Queer Eye?
After leaving home at 15 with no qualifications, Bobby struggled a little to start off.
However, after working lots of double shifts in Applebee's, he relocated to New York City with only $300 in his pocket and grabbed a job at Restoration Hardware, followed by Bed, Bath and Beyond before ending up at Portico - a high-end home furnishing company.
He then worked his way up slowly to their creative director, before setting up his own online store in 2006 called Bobby Berk Home after Portico folded.
Who says you can't be an interior designer AND a wine bottle designer?! I had so much fun working with @eccodomaniwine to create a wine bottle that connects two of my loves: bold design and crisp, refreshing wine. My limited edition #eccoxbobbyberk bottle has hit shelves nationwide, so grab yourself a bottle (or two for your friends) and #sipboldly, because once it's gone there will be no refills. #ad
Only a year after the website was launched, he opened his own store in Soho, followed by a Florida branch in 2010 and another in Georgia.
Afterwards he started Bobby Berk Interiors + Design, which specialised in interior design services and picked up a number of TV gigs on networks HGTV, NBC, CBS and Bravo.
But his big break came in 2018 when he was signed up for Queer Eye.