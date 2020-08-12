Bradley Walsh gobsmacked as doctor gets medical question wrong on The Chase

12 August 2020, 14:14

Bradley couldn't believe the contestant got the question so wrong
Bradley couldn't believe the contestant got the question so wrong. Picture: ITV

The much loved presenter was shocked after the doctor contestant failed a health-related question.

A recent episode of The Chase saw a very clever doctor stumble over his answer and completely fail at a question that asked him to name the location of a gland.

Bradley Wash couldn't believe that contestant Euan had got the answer wrong and had to swiftly move on.

Contestant Euan is a doctor
Contestant Euan is a doctor. Picture: ITV

The game had reached the £4,000 marker when he was asked by Bradley: "The pituitary gland is located on the underside of what organ?”

Euan looked bemused and replied: "Erm…The neck?”

The answer was in fact "brain", as the endocrine gland is in fact located at the base of the spine.

However, the doctor then admitted he hadn't heard the question and thought Bradley had said "thyroid gland", which is located in the neck/throat.

The show was filmed at a social distance
The show was filmed at a social distance. Picture: ITV

Bradley told Euan: “Back to uni!" to which he replied: “I thought you said thyroid."

The presenter added: “You need your ears tested, go and see your doctor, have you got pals watching this?”

Euan replied: “Definitely… That's bad."

He later confirmed he was dreading facing Chaser Paul Sinha, also a doctor, but of course in true quiz show style they came head to head

Even though Euan beat Paul in their round, the Chaser quipped of his mistake: "That wasn't medical ignorance, that was just you being hard of hearing.

"Hearing by the way… the ears."

Fans of the show found it hilarious and all took to Twitter to laugh along with Sinha.

