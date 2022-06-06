Britain's Got Talent final voting figures reveal how much Axel Blake won by

By Naomi Bartram

Axel Blake won the Britain's Got Talent final on Sunday evening.

It was a huge weekend for Axel Blake after he was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2022.

The comedian took home the £250,000 prize money and got himself a place on the Royal Variety Performance, beating the likes of Tom Ball and Jamie Leahey.

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden was joined by fellow judges Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell as they watched Axel’s final impressive performance.

But just how much did Axel win by? And who came in second? Here’s what you need to know…

Axel Blake won the BGT final. Picture: ITV

What were the BGT voting figures?

Axel Blake won with just over 5% more votes than runner up Jamie Leahey.

He won 19.7 per cent of the vote, while ventriloquist Jamie had 14.7 per cent and singer Tom Ball 14.2 per cent.

The voting figures, released by ITV, also show wildcard act Amber and the Dancing Collies placed second in the semi-final they were eliminated.

Magician Keiichi Iwasaki was also voted in second, but was sent home in the judges' vote.

Meanwhile, young dance group Five Star Boys finished at the bottom of the final vote, as well as Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred.

See the full Britain's Got Talent voting figures below…

Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake. Picture: ITV

The Final

Axel Blake - 19.7%

Jamie Leahey - 14.7%

Tom Ball - 14.2%

Maxwell Thorpe - 14.0%

Eva Abley - 8.4%

Flintz and T4ylor - 8.3%

Aneeshwar Kunchala - 6.0%

Ben Nickless - 5.7%

Loren Allred - 3.3%

Amber and the Dancing Collies - 3.2%

Five Star Boys - 2.5%

Semi-Final 1

Maxwell Thorpe - 33.0%

Jamie Leahey - 26.1%

Junwoo - 10.8%

Born to Perform - 10.6%

The Witches - 9.3%

Mel Day - 3.9%

Suzi Wild - 3.5%

London Community Gospel Choir - 2.8%

Semi-Final 2

Ben Nickless - 30.4%

Amber and the Dancing Collies - 15.8%

Flintz and T4ylor - 15.7%

Ryland Petty - 12.4%

Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir - 12.0%

Dante Marvin - 6.9%

Ranger Chris - 3.8%

Andrew Basso - 3.0%

Semi-Final 3

Tom Ball - 26.2%

Keiichi Iwasaki - 22.0%

Eva Abley - 20.1%

Immi Davis - 17.0%

The Freaks - 7.1%

Dane Bates Collective - 5.6%

The Dots - 1.1%

Les Sancho - 0.9%

Semi-Final 4

Loren Allred - 26.3%

Five Star Boys - 24.5%

The Phantom - 14.5%

The Frontline Singers - 12.9%

Mary P - 10.6%

Titan The Robot - 5.4%

Stefano Paolini - 3.0%

Dame Nation - 2.8%

