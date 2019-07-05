You may recognise Stranger Things Mrs Wheeler actress Cara Buono from this cult TV series

Mrs Wheeler is a key character in Stranger Things series three. Picture: Netflix

Cara Buono, who plays Mrs. Wheeler in Stranger Things series three, has also appeared in a number of other shows including Mad Men

Stranger Things series three returned yesterday - and if you've already binge watched all eight episodes (same), you may be scratching your heads wondering where you've seen Mrs Wheeler - Mike and Nancy's mum - before.

The character is played by Cara Buono, who previously starred as Dr. Faye Miller in Mad Men. She has also appeared in Law & Order, The Sopranos, Elementary, Person of Interest, and The Romanoffs.

Cara has been acting since the 1990s, and has also had parts in films like The Bad Seed, Paper Towns, A Good Marriage, and The Discoverers.

What date and time is Stranger Things season three released on Netflix UK?

Every episode of the third series was released at 8am on Thursday 4 July - so it's time to get binging.

Is there a Stranger Things series three trailer?

You can watch the trailer below:

How many episodes are there in Stranger Things series three and what are their names?

There are eight episodes in total, meaning you can definitely get them all watched in one day if you put some effort in.

Here are all the episode titles of the new series:

Chapter One: Suzie, Do You Copy?

Chapter Two: The Mall

Chapter Three: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

Chapter Four: The Sauna Test

Chapter Five: The Source

Chapter Six: The Birthday

Chapter Seven: The Bite

Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt



Who is in the Stranger Things series three cast?

Millie Bobby Brown has returned as Eleven, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler. Gatan Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink have also returned as Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max.

In terms of the adult cast, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalie Dyer and Charlie Heaton have also returned.



