Who is in the cast of Life and where have you seen them before?

The full cast of BBC's Life revealed. Picture: BBC

If you’re looking for a new TV drama to get stuck into, BBC’s Life could be just the series.

From Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett, the story kicks off telling four separate stories of four characters in a block of flats in Manchester.

The synopsis reads: “As each of the four stories unfold and intertwine in surprising ways, they tell a larger story about what happens when we step out of our personal space and take a closer look into other people’s lives.”

So, who is in Life and where have you seen the actors before? See the full cast below…

Alison Steadman plays Gail

Alison Steadman plays Gail in Life. Picture: BBC

Alison Steadman is playing the role of Gail who is about to celebrate her 70th birthday “when a chance encounter throws her whole life into question”.

Gavin & Stacey fans will know her as Pam Shipman, but she has also starred in a long list of TV shows and films.

She was Edith in Hold the Sunset, and starred as Mrs Bennet in Pride & Prejudice.

Other credits include Butterfly, Orphan Black,The Syndicate, Fat Friends and Adrian Mole The Cappuccino Years.

Peter Davison plays Henry

Peter Davison plays Henry in Life. Picture: BBC

Henry is Gail’s husband and he is played by actor Peter Davison.

Peter was actually the Fifth Doctor in Doctor Who back in the 80s and also played Tristan Farnon in the original BBC series of All Creatures Great and Small.

TV fans will also recognise him as William Priestley in Gentleman Jack and he’s also been in Liar, Toast of London and The Last Detective.

Buffy Davis plays Dawn

Buffy Davis plays Dawn in Life. Picture: BBC

Dawn is Gail’s very successful friend from school and is played by Buffy Davis.

Buffy plays Pippa Woodley in Doc Martin and has also starred in The Trial of Christine Keeler and The Night Manager.

She is also the voice of Jolene Archer on The Archers.

Geoffrey Streatfeild plays Jonathan

Geoffrey Streatfeild plays Jonathan in Life. Picture: BBC

Gail and Henry’s son is played by Geoffrey Streatfeild.

He actually played Fergus Williams in The Thick of It and Calum Reed in Spooks in the early 2000s, but more recently starred in Traitors and The Miniaturist.

Kate Ashfield plays Rachel

Kate Ashfield plays Rachel in Life. Picture: PA Images

Kate Ashfield plays Jonathan’s sister and previously starred as Liz in Shaun of the Dead.

Other credits include Sanditon and A Confession, as well as Line of Duty series one where she played DCI Gates’s wife, Jools.

Victoria Hamilton plays Belle

Victoria Hamilton plays Belle in Life. Picture: BBC

Victoria Hamilton plays a pilates teacher called Belle who has to take in her teenage niece, Maya.

Doctor Foster fans will recognise Belle as Anna, who has changed her name and is trying to rebuild her life without her husband.

As a seasoned actor, Victoria played the Queen Mother in the first two seasons of The Crown, and has also starred in Cobra, Pride & Prejudice, Deep State and Mansfield Park.

Susannah Fielding plays Ruth

Susannah Fielding plays Ruth in Life. Picture: BBC

Belle’s sister Ruth is played by Susannah Fielding who has previously starred in ITV drama Sticks and Stones and This Time with Alan Partridge Sticks and Stones.

Other credits include McDonald & Dodds, The C Word, and Catastrophe.

Erin Kellyman plays Maya

Erin Kellyman plays Maya in Life. Picture: BBC

Erin Kellyman stars as 15-year-old Maya who moves in with her aunt.

Despite only being a teenager, this isn’t Erin’s first role and she previously played Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Don’t Forget the Driver and Raised by Wolves.

Adrian Lester plays David

Adrian Lester plays David in Life. Picture: BBC

University academic David is played by Adrian Lester.

Previously, Adrian played Simon in The Day After Tomorrow and has also starred in Hustle , London Spy, Riviera and Trauma.

He also played himself in an episode of the lockdown drama Staged created by David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Rachael Stirling plays Kelly

Rachael Stirling plays Kelly in Life. Picture: BBC

David’s wife Kelly is played by Rachael Stirling. She also has a long list of credits, including Detectorists, The Bletchley Circle and Wild Bill.

Saira Choudhry plays Saira

Saira Choudhry plays Saira in Life. Picture: BBC

Saira Choudhry plays Saira who meets David while on holiday.

The actress played Anita Roy in Hollyoaks from 2008 - 2011 and also as Naila Badal in Coronation Street.

The star has also had roles in Cold Feet and No Offence.

Melissa Johns plays Hannah

Melissa Johns plays Hannah in Life. Picture: BBC

Heavily pregnant Hannah is played by Melissa Johns. Coronation Street fans will recognise her for playing Imogen Pascoe in 2018.

She also starred in The Interceptor, In the Long Run, I Hate Suzie, and Flack.

Joshua James plays Liam

Joshua James plays Liam in Life. Picture: BBC

Liam is Hannah’s boyfriend, but not the father to her child, and doesn’t want the baby’s real dad Andy to be involved.

Actor Joshua James also appeared in I Hate Suzie alongside Melissa, as well as having credits in Absentia, Raised by Wolves and Call the Midwife.

Calvin Demba plays Andy

Calvin Demba plays Andy in Life. Picture: BBC

Calvin Demba plays the biological father of Hannah’s baby, Andy.

The actor played Scott Sabeke in Hollyoaks from 2011-2012 and went on to star in Youngers, Sherlock and Hollywood film Kingsman: The Golden Circle.