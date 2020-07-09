Celebs Go Dating 2020 line-up: From Shaughna Phillips to Chloe Ferry

The newest series of Celebs Go Dating is already in the works. Picture: Instagram

The popular Channel 4 celebrity dating show is back on our screens very soon. Let's take a look which celebs are in store for this new series...

Celebs Go Dating is back for it's ninth series and we are excited to see what drama it has in store.

Every year the agency signs up a great group of celebrities who are single, ready to mingle, and ready to provide us with some great entertaining TV.

But who are the rumoured contestants for the 2020 season? Here's what we know so far...

Shaughna Phillips

The Winter Love Island star left the ITV show single after she was dumped by Callum Jones earlier this year.

Government worker Shaughna, 26, was a firm favourite with fans who loved her confident personality and it looks like bosses at Celebs Go Dating think the same thing.

The Sun Online has revealed that Shaughna is one of the signings for this series - which has already started production - and that she's looking for love.

A source told them: "Anyone who's seen Shaughna on Love Island knows she's hilarious but she needs help in the dating department.

"She's hoping the agency can work some magic and set her up with a hot lad who won't pie her off on national telly."

Celebs Go Dating declined to comment when approached for comment.

Chloe Ferry

Hilarious Geordie Shore star Chloe, 24, has been spotted on one of her filmed dates for the show - a socially distant date, of course.

The Sun Online revealed images of the star having a cute picnic date wearing a green bodycon dress and knee high patent boots, sat two meters away from the lucky guy.

A insider told the publication: "Chloe has signed up for the show and it's so excited.

"She's been single since splitting with Sam [Gowland] and is now ready to meet her prince charming.

"She can't wait to settle down and thinks Celebs Go Dating will help her find the man of her dreams."

Pete Wicks

Pete "The Pirate" Wicks is rumoured to have signed up to the agency once more, after his last run on the season proved unsuccessful.

The 31-year-old appeared on the E4 show in February 2019, and although he didn't find love, he did make amends with ex Megan McKenna (who also appeared on the series), and founded a blossoming bromance with Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

A source told The Sun Online: "Pete really wants to settle down and loved taking part in the show last time, so he's decided to have another crack at finding love and signed up for a second series."

Pete has a history of being unfaithful to exes, and his very public relationship to Megan broke down in 2017 when he was caught texting a string of other women.

Hopefully the hunk will find everlasting love this time around on the show!