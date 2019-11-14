Watch all the best 2019 Christmas adverts - from John Lewis to Iceland

To celebrate the release of the John Lewis Christmas advert, here's our round-up of the best 2019 festive offerings

Christmas adverts are now pretty much as traditional as mince pies and tinsel - and the release of the 2019 John Lewis offering has finally got us feeling festive.

Set to the iconic song ‘Can’t fight this feeling’, John Lewis’ Christmas ad tells the story of a little girl called Ava and her friendship with dragon Edgar.

The 2019 John Lewis Christmas advert is finally here. Picture: John Lewis

While the rest of the village prepare for Christmas, Edgar can’t contain his excitement and finds it increasingly hard to control his instinct to breathe fire.

After melting a snowman and bringing ice skating to a standstill, Edgar ends up destroying the annual dressing of the village Christmas tree by accidentally setting it on fire.

Convinced he’s ruining the festivities for everyone else, Edgar shuts himself in his house, but Ava is determined to make him feel loved.

Showing her best friend how much she cares, Ava presents Edgar with a Christmas pudding, which means he can finally put his fire breathing to good use.

The advert stars Edgar the Dragon. Picture: John Lewis

Martin George, Partner and Customer Director, Waitrose & Partners, said: “The magic of friendship and making our loved ones feel special, are some of the most wonderful things about this time of year.

“The Christmas pudding in the final scene is not just the showpiece of a spectacular feast which brings all the villagers together. It’s a reminder that a thoughtful gesture - whether that’s a delicious meal or a special gift - can mean so much.”

But the high street giant isn't the only one with a heartwarming Christmas ad this year - here's a round-up of the rest.

IKEA Christmas advert 2019

IKEA's offering for this year has been hailed by some as their 'best ever' and shows a family redecorate their home with furniture from the store after being shamed by their decor.

The shop said that it wanted to go against the norm of heart-wrenching ads, and Sarah Green, marketing manager at Ikea, said: “It was born from the common feeling, that along with the seasonal joys, a lot of us feel a looming sense of dread when it comes to hosting others with many of us feel ashamed of our homes over the Christmas period.

“We believe that every home can and should be worthy of a get-together and that with a little imagination, some clever products and ideas, there’s no reason not to be proud to invite your nearest and dearest over. This campaign aims to inspire us all to get our homes party-ready and ‘Silence the Critics’, once and for all.”

Iceland Christmas advert 2019

Iceland teamed up with Disney's Frozen 2 for their advert - and it includes bespoke animations created for the supermarket, as well as an array of Disney’s Frozen 2 characters including Elsa, Princess Anna, Kristoff, reindeer Sven and Olaf.

The advert features the characters magically appear during a family game of charades and talking about their favourite things about Christmas.

Neil Hayes, Director of Marketing at Iceland, said: “We wanted to treat viewers to a magical Christmas advert this year and there is no better partner than Disney. We are both experts in Frozen! “Disney’s Frozen 2 is the most eagerly awaited film of the year, the anticipation only matched by that of Christmas approaching. We want customers to Discover the magic of frozen this Christmas, both at Iceland and in the Cinema.”

M&S Christmas advert 2019

The Marks and Spencer advert is titled: "Go Jumpers for Christmas!", and showcases a number of people dancing to House of Pain's Jump Around in various M&S items of clothing.

The clip features 50 jumpers from the range - and the clothing giant expects to sell a massive five million jumpers over the festive season.

Clothing & Home Marketing Director at M&S Nathan Ansell said: "This year our Christmas campaign really brings the changes we're making at M&S in clothing to life," Nathan said, "It's all about great style and great value for the whole family.

"We're backing with confidence our biggest commercial category for Christmas and importantly having some fun with out customers and colleagues.

"We can't wait to see the nation Go Jumpers for Christmas."

Boots Christmas advert 2019

Boots are aiming to make Christmas shopping easier by creating these 'Bootiques' for each tricky person in your life - such as the vegan, tween and 'on fleek' family member.

These contain curated gift ideas for each person, taking the stress out of your shopping experience.

Marketing director for Boots UK and Ireland, Helen Normoyle said: “This Christmas we want to help the nation feel good, with a fun look at the very real challenge of finding that perfect gift.

“People’s ever-changing passions and interests can make it tough to buy for them at Christmas.

“We have used that challenge as a source of creative inspiration to help customers easily shop from the amazing range of gifts Boots have to offer, across our gifting, beauty, health and wellness ranges."

Walkers Christmas advert featuring Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey starred in the Walkers crisp adverts in a reported £9 million deal.

The singer's role in the advert was to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of her 1994 hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

She said in a statement: "Everyone knows how festive I am, and it's been fun getting into the holiday spirit this year with Walkers crisps - they're irresistible!

“I can’t say too much about the campaign yet, but there may be some fun twists at the end!”

And Wayne Newton, head of marketing at Walkers, added: "Our seasonal range of flavours - from Pigs in Blankets to Brussels Sprouts - has just been reintroduced to shelves, and we know the nation is already feeling festive as a result.

"But with Mariah on board too, our Christmas spirit has just stepped up a gear.

"We can finally announce that the Queen of Christmas herself will be the star of our biggest ever Walkers Christmas advert."

Asda Christmas advert 2019

Asda has unveiled its Christmas advert for 2019 – and the extra special story is melting hearts all over the UK.

The supermarket's sweet offering tells the tale of a young girl called Tilly, who sprinkles festive cheer all over her town after she's inspired by her grandad's enchanting stories.

With the help of his old walking sticks and a glass pickle jar, she makes a fishing rod to capture a mystical scoop of Northern Lights..

But Tilly knows it's not just any old cloud she's collecting, as her grandad once told her this glittering green and blue dust was 'Santa's leftover magic'.

She and her brother Jack then rush into town and throw the mystical mist all over the streets, creating a wonderful winter wonderland.

Aldi Christmas advert 2019

Kevin, his wife Katie, and their children Jasper, Baby Carrot and Chantenay all make a returning appearance in Aldi's 2019 advert, while we are also treated to a bunch of new characters.

This year, Aldi have introduced the Leafy Blinders – a pun on the Peaky Blinders – a bunch of Birmingham Brussel’s sprouts looking for revenge on poor Kevin.

In the advert, we see Kevin the Carrot being held captive by the Leafy Blinder’s leader, Russell Sprout, before he escapes with the help of Tiny Tom, the tomato.

Kevin the Carrot then transforms into The Greatest Showman as he starts to sing a song all about Christmas.

The voice singing sounds like Robbie Williams, and is set to the tune of his song Let Me Entertain You, however, this has not been confirmed.