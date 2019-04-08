Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent is expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend

8 April 2019, 06:40 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 07:06

Brooke Vincent revealed her bump in this week's issue of OK! Magazine
Brooke Vincent revealed her bump in this week's issue of OK! Magazine. Picture: OK! Magazine

By Emma Gritt

The Sophie Webster actress and Sheffield United player Kean Bryan are to become parents later this year.

Brooke Vincent has revealed she's expecting her first child - and admitted she worried she'd ever fall pregnant.

The Coronation Street star told OK! Magazine that she had worried she would never become a mum.

She said: “I always worried it wouldn’t happen for me - I’m beside myself with happiness.

“I’ve been playing songs to the bump and sometimes I sit and cry about how much I love my baby!

"I’ve always wanted to be a mum, so I’m really excited.”

Read more: Gareth Gates slammed for 'ruining Corrie death' with HUGE spoiler

Brooke, who has played lesbian Sophie Webster in the ITV soap for 24 years, has been dating Sheffield United player Kean Bryan, 22, since Sumer 2016.

The couple have decided to keep the gender of their unborn tot a surprise.

She said: “We want it to be surprise, which has amazed all my friends because I’m usually so impatient.

"I think it’s a boy.”

Another prediction she made is that their firstborn will follow in her footsteps rather than his.

She added: “We’re both each other’s biggest fans and having a baby together will add an extra bond. Kean brings out the best in me and it makes me so excited that we’re on this journey together.

Brooke admitted she worried she wouldn't be able to have a child
Brooke admitted she worried she wouldn't be able to have a child. Picture: OK! Magazine

"I like to think I’m the boss of our relationship but Kean has a really wise head on his shoulders, so I know he’ll be a brilliant dad.

“I’ve said to Kean that I hope our child is a show off, I want it to be a performer like me.”

Read the full interview in this week's OK! Magazine, which is out now.

