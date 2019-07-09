Coronation Street's Maria dates a man who likes to dress up as dog

Maria hasn't had the best luck with her dating life so far. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Maria's been close to giving up on dating, it seems like each one is more bizarre than the next.

Corrie's Maria Connor hasn't had the best luck when it comes to dating, and after a string of unsuccessful ones and a less-than-perfect experience on dating apps, she's nearly ready to pack it in.

However, she jumps back into the dating game and somehow ends up on a date with a man who enjoys strange fetishes such as dressing up as a DOG, and she unknowingly encourages it.

Maria's been dabbling in dating apps and has seen some pretty interesting things. Picture: ITV

While we all know the right man for her, Ali Neeson, has literally been staring her in the face the whole time, it'll take her a while to realise it.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria said: "She starts going on these weird and wonderful dates – it doesn’t last further than one date per guy. They’re all really random.

"The first one brings along his mum and she’s quite insulting to Maria and says she’s quite ordinary looking so she’s straight out the door, that puts her off.

"There’s one date she has whose girlfriends have all died under suspicious circumstances and all of their names end with the letter ‘a’, Maria literally legs it out of the bistro."

She's been completely oblivious to the fact Ali is trying it on with her. Picture: ITV

She continued: "Another guy likes to dress as a dog. Maria thinks he is a goth because he has a collar on so she says she is into all of that as well and he obviously thinks she’s the perfect woman.

"She tells him she used to work at the kennels and was barking around – she meant to music but he thought literally barking!"

The hilarious situation continues: "She asks to see the pictures as he says he has all of the accessories and then the picture shows him dressed as a dog.

"By that time, Maria is saying she is full as she just wants to leave and Ali offers a doggy bag.

"And Maria is annoyed at him making fun of him and Maria’s like – ‘well so what if he likes to dress as a dog!?’ The guy just legs it out of the door – his name is Rex too!"