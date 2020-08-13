Who has Gary Windass killed in Coronation Street?

13 August 2020, 12:14

Gary Windass has become a Coronation Street villain over recent months
Gary Windass has become a Coronation Street villain over recent months. Picture: ITV

How many people has Gary Windass killed in Coronation Street? Find out everything about his victims...

After starting out as an innocent builder, Gary Windass has become a Coronation Street villain over the last few months.

But just as he’s trying to make an honest man of himself by marrying Maria Connor, he could be forced to kill again when Adam Barlow threatens to uncover his murderous past.

So, who has Gary Windass killed? And what happened? Here’s what we know…

Who has Gary Windass killed in Coronation Street?

Gary Windass (played by Mikey North) has killed two people.

He turned into a soap villain last year when he was responsible for the death of his first victim Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia).

Rana Habeeb died in Coronation Street last year
Rana Habeeb died in Coronation Street last year. Picture: ITV

Rana died when the Underworld factory roof collapsed on her wedding day to Kate Connor.

While Gary might not have murdered Rana, he tampered with the factory roof in the hope Carla Connor would hire him to fix it.

Read More: Coronation Street viewers accuse characters of 'ignoring coronavirus rules' in Dev's shop

Gary then went on to murder loan shark Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) after a tense showdown came to a bloody end in June 2019.

After finding himself in huge debt to Rick, Gary was forced to work as a debt collector.

When Rick threatened Gary’s ex Sarah Platt, he decided to get revenge and took the criminal to some woods.

But as Gary arrived, he found a freshly dug grave and realised Rick had deadly plans for him too.

Following a fist fight, Gary managed to kill Rick with a rock, before burying him in the grave he’d dug earlier.

Gary was recently seen confessing his crimes to Sarah, confirming that he killed Rick.

And his days as a free man could be numbered as she decided that the police needed to be informed.

But after Gary saved her from getting run over, it seems as though she has had second thoughts. Will Adam give him in to the police instead?

Now Read: Who is Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon? Husband, career and net worth revealed

