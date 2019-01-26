Dancing on Ice’s James Jordan fears this week’s show could be CANCELLED

Alexandra Schauman and James Jordan at the Dancing On Ice... Picture: Getty

The ice skating contestant took to Instagram to reveal his concerns about whether or not the show would still go ahead

Dancing on Ice contestant James Jordan has expressed fears that Sunday’s show could be cancelled in a revealing video message on Instagram.

The former Strictly pro, 40, took to social media to share his concerns and told followers that the weather could stop the competition from going ahead.

Worried that heavy snow fall would cause the ITV talent contest to down tools this week, he said: “Just got to the ice rink. Lots of snow coming down.

“Hopefully it’s not going to be too bad because in Bovingdon it’s in the middle of nowhere and they get snowed in a lot.”

He revealed: “We don’t want snow, otherwise there’d be no show!”

Dancing on Ice’s James Jordan fears there will be "no show" this week. Picture: Instagram

The professional dancer turned ice skating novice shared his weather warning with fans earlier this week while he was in Bovingdon, Hertfordshire, rehearsing for his upcoming routine.

We’re in no doubt the married dancer would have been devastated if he didn’t get to skate as his recent comments proved just how much he’s loving the experience.

He said: “Thank you so much to my amazing partner @alex_lukasz!!”

“Not only for creating a beautiful routine for me but also for keeping me on my feet when I know 100% without her saving me I was on my back.

“Such a shame I messed up the routine but so happy we made it through to next week.”

Despite the slip up, James still has a string of solid scores under his belt and is set to go far in the eleventh series of the hit show, unlike some of his fellow contestants.

“Gutted my mate @richardblackwood was eliminated as I know how much he loved the whole experience,” he added.

“And finally one more time to all of you that have supported me. It means the world and makes me want to push even harder. Thank you.”

Fingers crossed we’ll be tuning in as usual to ITV this Sunday night at 6pm.