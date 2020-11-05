Dr Hilary hits back at GMB viewer who claimed coronavirus is like flu

The TV doctor responded to a viewer's comment that Covid-19 is 'just as bad as the flu'.

Dr Hilary hit back at the suggestion that coronavirus is 'as bad as flu' during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today.

Host Piers Morgan read out a viewers tweet, saying: "'Give it up Piers,' says somebody called Peter, 'Covid's just as bad as the flu. Stop whining in a high pitched voice like a seven year old girl. Hundreds of people die from the flu, these aren't reported. Just ask Dr Hilary."

Piers added: "You know something? My understanding, Dr Hilary, is that more people died this week from Covid-19 in reported numbers than have died in the entire year from flu."

Dr Hilary then went on to explain that 500 people had died from coronavirus in the last day, saying: "Is this man for real?

"Is this man really serious thinking that flu is killing 500 people a day? There's hardly any flu this season and it wouldn't kill anything like that in a bad flu season.

"This Covid-19 virus is about 25 times more lethal than flu for anybody.

"Perhaps he'd like to volunteer for the NHS volunteer scheme which helps a lot of vulnerable people."

Piers and Susanna Reid also ended up clashing on today's show, after Piers hit out at those against lockdown.

He said: "Sorry, but I've seen so many people be so callous! I've seen them all day long and it's the disregard for those dying and the mayhem it's causing and the mourning to the families."

However, Susanna interjected with: "Yes, but you've got to have sympathy for those who are going to be affected - and you describe them as moaning - actually are genuinely frightened for their livelihoods."

Piers then responded: "Those are two different things! I'm talking about the ones that are moaning that I think don't have a lot to moan about. who don't have the financial problems, don't have health conditions and actually don't want to have their freedom impinged.

"Well you know what? We've all got to do our bit! We've got to look after those who need medical treatment or need financial support. That is where our energy should be going!"

