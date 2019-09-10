When is Dublin Murders on TV, who’s in the cast and is the drama based on true events?

10 September 2019, 17:01 | Updated: 10 September 2019, 17:02

Dublin Murders is coming to the BBC this October
Dublin Murders is coming to the BBC this October. Picture: BBC

The hotly anticipated drama Dublin Murders is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Your new TV obsession - Dublin Murders - will be hitting screens next month, and we can't wait to get hooked on the latest BBC drama.

The eight-part psychological crime thriller has been adapted from the internationally best-selling Dublin Murder Squad novels. Here's everything you need to know:

What is Dublin Murders about?

The books - In The Woods and The Likeness - were written by Tana French, and have been adapted for TV by Sarah Phelps, who was also behind the TV adaptation of JK Rowling's The Casual Vacancy.

Dublin Murders has been adapted for TV from a best-selling book
Dublin Murders has been adapted for TV from a best-selling book. Picture: BBC

Dublin Murders will, according to the BBC: "deliver a dark psychological mystery with a tap root that drops deep down into Ireland’s past, foreshadows the future and brings insight to its present."

It's set in Dublin in the early noughties, and follows police detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox, who investigate the murder of a young girl whose body was found in the woods.

Saul Dibb, the drama’s lead director and executive producer, said: “Writers as good as Sarah Phelps are rare and I want people to be as excited to watch Dublin Murders as I was to first read her scripts – with each episode the powerful, gripping, atmospheric, brilliantly acted mini-movie they deserve.”

Who is in the Dublin Murders cast?

Killian Scott will play Rob Reilly, and Sarah Greene will star as Cassie Maddox.

Dublin Murders will star Killian Scott and Sarah Greene
Dublin Murders will star Killian Scott and Sarah Greene. Picture: BBC

Sarah said in a statement: “I’m delighted to be cast in Dublin Murders. To work alongside such talented people as Killian Scott, and the entire creative team is a joy. The writing is brilliant and dark and it’s thrilling to give Tana French’s words a new life on screen through the wonderful Sarah Phelps.”

When will Dublin Murders be released on the BBC?

Dublin Murders is set for release this October.

