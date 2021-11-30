How old is Jean Slater in EastEnders and who plays her?

What is Jean Slater's age and who plays her in EastEnders?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jean Slater has become one of the most iconic EastEnders characters ever after joining the soap 18 years ago.

Played by Gillian Wright, Stacey's mum Jean has had some huge storylines including dealing with mental health struggles and battling cancer.

More recently, she is facing prison after a cannabis farm was discovered at her home.

But what is Jean’s age and what do we know about Gillian Wright?

Gillian Wright has played Jean Slater for 18 years. Picture: BBC

How old is Jean from EastEnders?

Jean is thought to be 63-years-old in EastEnders, as her birthday is on 12 January 1958.

As for actress Gillian Wright, she is younger than her character and was born on 5 May 1960, making her 61-years-old.

Who is Gillian Wright?

Gillian is an actress from Bermondsey, South London.

Gillian Wright plays Stacey Slater's mum in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

She graduated from Leeds University in 1982 with a creative arts degree and went on to work as a teacher and theatre director.

Gillian actually co-founded the York-based Pilot Theatre which is a touring company aimed at a younger audience.

What else has Gillian Wright been in?

Before joining EastEnders, Gillian had an extensive stage career and also appeared in TV shows as Chucklevision, Silent Witness, Dalziel and Pascoe and The Bill.

She even had a role in Coronation Street in 2005 where she played Yvonne.

And more recently, Gillian appeared in rival soap Holby City in 2015 as Lydia Rathbone during a two-year break from Walford.

The actress also appeared in How the Other Half Loves in the West End in 2016 and also starred in the pantomime Sleeping Beauty at the Malvern Theatre.

Is Gillian Wright married?

Gillian was married in her 20s to musician Steve Wright, but they split.

The actress previously said: “He was touring Europe with the band Fiat Lux. I was touring the UK in theatre shows. We were lucky if we passed each other on the motorway.

“We never had children but that’s not a regret. I don’t think like that. It just didn’t happen. But I’ve been very lucky with my career. I’m very happy and can’t believe I’m in a big West End hit. I feel very, very blessed.”