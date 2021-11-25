Who is Adam Woodyatt? I’m A Celebrity star’s age, EastEnders career and net worth revealed

Adam Woodyatt has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: Instagram/BBC

How old is Adam Woodyatt and how much is he worth? Here's everything you need to know about the Eastenders star...

Adam Woodyatt has joined the I’m A Celebrity line up along with the likes of Richard Madeley and Arlene Phillips.

The EastEnders star has played Ian Beale since he was a teenager all the way back in February 1985.

So, as he gets to know his new surroundings in Gwrych Castle, how old is Adam Woodyatt and is he married? Here’s what we know…

Adam Woodyatt has been on EastEnders since 1985. Picture: Alamy

What is Adam Woodyatt’s age?

Adam was born on 28 June 1968, making him 53-years-old.

He went to school in Walthamstow, north east London, before attending Sylvia Young Theatre School.

The actor has already had a taste of life in Wales as he attended Llanidloes High School.

Alongside Jane Slaughter - who plays Tracy in EastEnders - Adam is the soap’s longest-serving cast member.

He first took the role in 1985 and has been part of some huge storylines, including six marriages to five women and escaping death at least ten times.

Ian was last seen in EastEnders back in January when he left in the middle of the night after discovering his wife Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) had been poisoning him.

Actor Adam Woodyatt took an extended break from the show last year to go on tour with stage show Looking Good Dead.

But after the play was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the star has been enjoying some much needed relaxation.

It is thought Adam will return to EastEnders at some point but it has not been confirmed when.

Adam Woodyatt and his wife Beverley split in 2019. Picture: Alamy

How much is Adam Woodyatt worth?

According to networthlist.org, Adam Woodyatt has a net worth of around £1.7 million.

In 2017, Piers Morgan revealed Adam's salary was in the region of £200-£249k a year while working on EastEnders.

The actor also reportedly earns around £130,000 for his work in pantomimes.

Is Adam Woodyatt married?

Adam recently split from his wife Beverley Sharp.

The pair married on 8 April 1998 in a private ceremony at Disney World, Florida.

They went on to have two children together - Jessica, 28, and Samuel, 24, and lived in Southam, Warwickshire together.

In August 2020, it was revealed that Adam had decided to separate from Beverley the year before after more than 20 years of marriage.