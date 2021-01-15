Is Ruby Allen pregnant in EastEnders?

EastEnders fans think Ruby Allen is lying about her pregnancy. Picture: BBC

Is EastEnders' Ruby Allen really pregnant? Or is she lying to Martin Fowler?

EastEnders viewers watched Ruby Allen tell her husband Martin Fowler that she is pregnant.

But while Martin (James Bye) excitedly said he wanted to keep the baby, viewers are convinced Ruby (Louisa Lytton) is lying about the pregnancy.

During one episode, Ruby was seen picking up a bottle of wine and a glass, before quickly putting it down when Martin returned.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Ruby is so NOT pregnant..."

Another agreed: "Ruby is manipulative and definitely is not pregnant", while a third added: "Ruby's definitely not pregnant".

So is Ruby really pregnant? Here’s what we know…

Is Ruby Allen really pregnant in EastEnders?

It has not been confirmed, but it seems as though Ruby is lying about her pregnancy in a bid to stop Martin from leaving her.

Ruby is locked in a bitter feud with former best mate Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), but she has taken this to a whole new level with her latest scheme.

This comes after Martin said he wanted to go and visit his ex-wife Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) and daughter Bex in India.

Ruby is lying to Martin in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

He then went to confide in Sharon Beale (Letitia Dean) over his doubts about having a child with Ruby.

But after seeing Sharon with little Albie, Martin decided he wanted to put things right with his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) unexpectedly returned to Albert Square after fleeing with his young son Arthur.

Ruby tried to hurt Stacey by paying Kush to flee Walford, but he had nowhere else to go so he turned up on Ruby's doorstep with his suitcase in hand.

Martin made it clear he wanted Kush to leave, but after speaking to Stacey he later changed his mind.

He has no idea that Ruby is the one who paid him to do a runner from the Square with Arthur weeks ago, or that Kush is currently blackmailing Ruby into letting him stay.

