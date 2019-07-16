EastEnders' Kim Fox to leave Albert Square as actress Tameka Empson wants to 'take a break' from soap

Tameka is taking a break from EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Getty Images

EastEnders has denied Tameka Empson is quitting her Kim Fox role for good and promises she'll be back.

EastEnders star Tameka Empson is taking a break from the BBC1 soap after 10 years playing Kim Fox.

Rumours recently began circulating that the fiery character will be leaving Walford for good as she starts a new job in Scotland.

In scenes set to air next week, viewers will see Kim drop the bombshell on her sister Denise that she's been offered a new position miles away from her home in London.

But a spokesperson for the long-running show has since revealed that actress Tameka will be back at some point in the future, although they’ve refused to reveal exactly how long she’ll be away.

EastEnders fans will know Kim has had her fair share of controversial storylines since she joined the soap in 2009.

One of her biggest episodes saw Denise’s sister give birth to her daughter Pearl during the live 30th anniversary celebrations in 2015.

She also suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, and recently had to deal with the mysterious disappearance of her husband Vincent (Richard Blackwood).

As for her personal life, Tameka took a break from the show in 2014 after giving birth to her daughter Nylah and she also appeared on the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Elsewhere on EastEnders, it’s going to be a dramatic few months for Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) as Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) makes her dramatic return.

Lucy Benjamin is briefly reprising her role as Louise's mum, who was last seen in 2017 when she returned to the show for a brief stint.

Having previously tried to kidnap Louise, she heads back to the Square to make sure her pregnant teenager is being properly taken care of by dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Louise found out she was pregnant with Keanu Taylor’s (Danny Walters) baby earlier this year, but has no idea Sharon Mitchell’s unborn child could also belong to the mechanic.

EastEnders continues tonight at 19:30pm on BBC One.