EastEnders' Bobby Beale converts to Islam in new storyline

12 July 2019, 12:23

Bobby will convert to Islam after returning to Walford
Bobby will convert to Islam after returning to Walford. Picture: BBC
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The teen will return from his stint in prison and convert to Islam in a positive portrayal of the religion.

An upcoming EastEnders storyline will see Bobby Beale convert to Islam in order to find acceptance after is time in prison.

The soap's writers are working with the Muslim Youth Helpline on the storyline, which will explore the positive sides of the religion and help Bobby find peace with his dark past.

After returning to Walford, Bobby meets up with friend Imran
After returning to Walford, Bobby meets up with friend Imran. Picture: BBC

Yesteday's episode saw the teen meet up with his friend from the young offenders' institute, Imran, who is a Muslim.

In the coming weeks the show will show the positive effects the religion has on Bobby and how it supports him.

The teen, who is now played by Clay Milner Russell, is settling back into his life in Walford and is being encouraged by those around him.

Read more: Max Branning has an affair with Ruby Allen on EastEnders

Zohra Khaku, Director of the Muslim Youth Helpline commented on the storyline: "The Muslim Youth Helpline have been providing feedback on Bobby’s storyline with the BBC EastEnders team.

"In a time where young British Muslims see their faith overwhelmingly represented in a negative way, it is heartening to see Islam portrayed as a positive influence in Bobby’s life."

The young offender finds peace in Islam to deal with his past troubles
The young offender finds peace in Islam to deal with his past troubles. Picture: BBC

Jon Sen, Executive Producer of EastEnders added: "We are thrilled to be working with the Muslim Youth Helpline on a storyline which serves to challenge preconceptions and prejudices about the role of faith in young peoples’ lives.

"Bobby Beale’s story will show how a young boy uses religion to help find peace and give his life meaning, structure and purpose.

"We hope this storyline will demonstrate the positive impact of religion in modern society."

