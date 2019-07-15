EastEnders' Lacey Turner welcomes baby girl with husband Matt Kay

Stacey Slater actress Lacey Turner has given birth to a baby girl - her first child with husband Matt Kay.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has reportedly given birth to a baby girl, with husband Matt Kay by her side.

According to OK! Magazine, the pair welcomed their first born on Friday 12 July are said to be “over the moon and filled with joy.”

While Lacey - who plays Stacey Slater in the BBC One soap - is yet to announce the news herself, she has kept fans updated with her pregnancy journey - often sharing sweet photos on Instagram.

The star married her husband in September 2017 and has previously opened up about suffering two devastating miscarriages.

The 31-year-old told OK! magazine: "We first fell pregnant straight away in October 2017, a month after our wedding.

“We were so excited and were thinking of baby names and then in December, when I was seven weeks pregnant, I lost it.

"I started bleeding at home and we went to the hospital and they told me I wasn't pregnant anymore. I was heartbroken.

"It felt like my whole world had fallen to pieces and there's nothing you can do apart from try and put it back together."

Read More: See inside EastEnders' Lacey Turner's trendy London home as she prepares to welcome first baby

Opening up about falling pregnant again, Lacey admitted she had 12 scans on her bump in her first 19 weeks.

"I can't wait to nurture our baby – we've dreamed of having a family for so long," she told OK! in February.

"When you've lost babies all you care about is the heartbeat - we've had about 12 scans."

Meanwhile, this comes just weeks after she celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower at her home in London.

Taking to Instagram, Lacey posted a picture surrounded by all her friends and family standing on a patio surrounded by white and gold balloons.

Read More: Alesha Dixon is glowing as she shows off her growing baby bump in a bikini

Wearing a yellow lace maxi dress, she captioned the adorable snap: "I’m a lucky girl thank you to all the lovely ladies for making today so special but most of all thank you to @daisy90 @bevharv @lily_.harvey @nannychick !! My gals did good."

Congratulations, Lacey and Matt!

