Alesha Dixon is glowing as she shows off her growing baby bump in a bikini

15 July 2019, 11:26

Alesha Dixon looked incredible on holiday as she revealed her baby bump
Alesha Dixon looked incredible on holiday as she revealed her baby bump. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Britain’s Got Talent star Alesha Dixon proudly flaunted her baby bump on holiday.

Alesha Dixon is currently pregnant with her second baby.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and singer announced the news that her and her partner Azuka Ononye were expecting earlier this year.

Now, Alesha has taken to Instagram to proudly show off her baby bump.

Wearing no makeup and only a two piece, the star was all smiles as she posed next to white roses.

READ MORE: Who is Alesha Dixon's partner Azuka Ononye and how long has he been with the BGT judge?

Alesha Dixon was all smiles as she showed off her baby bump
Alesha Dixon was all smiles as she showed off her baby bump. Picture: Alesha Dixon/Instagram

Alesha captioned the image: “I have a lot to smile about lately! No makeup, no filters, just me and baby.”

Fans of the star have been quick to compliment Alesha’s “beautiful glow”.

Alesha and her partner Azuka Ononye already have a daughter together, 6-year-old Azura.

Alesha announced the news she was pregnant earlier this year during the Britain’s Got Talent live shows.

Alesha Dixon was glowing on her holiday
Alesha Dixon was glowing on her holiday. Picture: Alesha Dixon/Instagram

During the opening show, presenters Ant and Dec sang a song, which included the line: “And Alesha is expecting.”

Later in the show, the duo spoke to Alesha, who confirmed the news, and said she was “over the moon”.

Alesha is believed to be due in November this year.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Pink has defended her decision to post the picture

Pink defends picture of kids running through Holocaust Memorial after being targeted by ‘parent police’
Simon Cowell credits his son Eric's healthy diet as his inspiration.

Simon Cowell shows off dramatic 20lb weight loss after switching to strict vegan diet
Meghan met American singer Beyoncé for the first time at The Lion King's premiere in Leicester Square.

Meghan Markle and Beyoncé swap parenting tips as they meet for FIRST TIME at Lion King Premiere
Brooklyn and his girlfriend Hana Cross wore beige outfits to the Wimbledon men's final

Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend cruelly mocked for wearing matching beige outfits to Wimbledon final
The mother-of-five has sparked speculation she and personal trainer boyfriend Kris Boyson got married yesterday.

Katie Price hints she's MARRIED Kris Boyson in cryptic Instagram post

Trending on Heart

The school offered to buy back the unwanted laptops for a mere £100

Parents lose £200 after school makes them buy laptops kids didn't actually need

Lifestyle

Brands are becoming more sustainable

Three beauty brands with impressive sustainability credentials

Beauty

Amy Hart was caught flirting with AJ Pritchard

Love Island's Amy Hart shamelessly flirts with Curtis' brother AJ Pritchard on Aftersun

TV & Movies

Smirnoff Infusions is the latest spritz to hit the shelves

Too early for a tipple? Not if it's a spritz...

Food & Health

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan have called in quits after a furious argument.

Love Island's Anton and Belle SPLIT in explosive row as she accuses him of 'mugging her off'

TV & Movies

Michael and Amber will be split up in the shock twist

Love Island fans reeling after Michael and Joanna told just one of them will be dumped in shock twist

TV & Movies