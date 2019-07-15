Alesha Dixon is glowing as she shows off her growing baby bump in a bikini

Alesha Dixon looked incredible on holiday as she revealed her baby bump. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon

By Alice Dear

Britain’s Got Talent star Alesha Dixon proudly flaunted her baby bump on holiday.

Alesha Dixon is currently pregnant with her second baby.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and singer announced the news that her and her partner Azuka Ononye were expecting earlier this year.

Now, Alesha has taken to Instagram to proudly show off her baby bump.

Wearing no makeup and only a two piece, the star was all smiles as she posed next to white roses.

Alesha Dixon was all smiles as she showed off her baby bump. Picture: Alesha Dixon/Instagram

Alesha captioned the image: “I have a lot to smile about lately! No makeup, no filters, just me and baby.”

Fans of the star have been quick to compliment Alesha’s “beautiful glow”.

Alesha and her partner Azuka Ononye already have a daughter together, 6-year-old Azura.

Alesha announced the news she was pregnant earlier this year during the Britain’s Got Talent live shows.

Alesha Dixon was glowing on her holiday. Picture: Alesha Dixon/Instagram

During the opening show, presenters Ant and Dec sang a song, which included the line: “And Alesha is expecting.”

Later in the show, the duo spoke to Alesha, who confirmed the news, and said she was “over the moon”.

Alesha is believed to be due in November this year.