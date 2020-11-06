EastEnders Mick Carter storyline spoilers: Mick comes face-to-face with abuser Katy Lewis

Mick Carter comes face-to-face with his abuser Katy Lewis for the first time. Picture: BBC

EastEnders newcomer Katy Lewis has arrived in Walford after she sexually abused Mick Carter when he was a child.

Last month, EastEnders revealed they would be exploring a heartbreaking sexual abuse story around Mick Carter.

When he was 12-years-old and in care, Danny Dyer’s character was abused by his care worker Katy Lewis, who then seemingly fell pregnant with daughter Frankie.

And now new pictures reveal the moment Mick comes face-to-face with Katy for the first time since he ran away around 30-years-ago.

This comes after viewers watched Mick’s mum Shirley jump to the wrong conclusion when she saw Mick confronted by someone Frankie had sent.

Katy Lewis arrives in EastEnders on Friday (November, 6). Picture: BBC

“Mick isn't it?” the man said.

“Frankie sent me. She hadn't sent any of your little video messages but I have and I've got your tone loud and clear.

“So leave Frankie alone. If you try and contact her again it won't just be words we'll be having.

Overhearing, Shirley then fumed: “Me and Lydia have been tearing our hair out over you and all this time you've had the hump because your bit on the side dumped you.”

When Mick denied this, she continued: “If Frankie isn’t your bit on the side, who is she? If you think I’m going to give up that easily - who the hell is she Mick?”

EastEnders' newcomer Katy tracks down Mick in the pub. Picture: BBC

And things are set to get even worse for Mick when Katy then turns up and tracks him down in the Square. Will the truth finally come out?

EastEnders has worked with charities Survivors UK and the NSPCC on the historic sexual abuse storyline to ensure the issue has been handled sensitively.

Executive Producer Jon Sen said: "Viewers have always been aware that Mick spent many years in care, which has been the cause of his fractured relationship with Shirley but now the audience will discover just why Mick’s childhood has been so traumatic.

"This storyline will see Mick having to confront the demons of his past, something he has desperately tried to avoid for many years and face up to the realisation that he experienced abuse whilst he was in care.

"Our work with SurvivorsUK and NSPCC has been vital in informing and grounding Mick’s story very much in reality. We hope this storyline will help to challenge the perceptions, the stigma and the shame - particularly experienced by male survivors."

If you have been affected by the storyline, the NSPCC Helpline can be reached on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

The SurvivorsUK National Online Helpline for Male Survivors can be reached from 12pm – 8pm every day on their website at http://survivorsuk.org.

