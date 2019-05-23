EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite ‘broken’ after cheating ex Tom Ellis prepares to remarry

Tamzin and her ex husband split in 2014. Picture: Getty/PA Images

The actress poured her heart out to followers on Instagram.

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite has hinted she’s ‘brutally broken’ in an emotional new post on social media.

The actress, who plays Mel Owen in the BBC soap, uploaded the cryptic quote as her ex husband Tom Ellis gets ready to marry his new fiancé Meaghan.

The Instagram picture reads: “If you have been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you're a badass with a heart of an angel.”

Alongside the message, 48-year-old Tamzin simply wrote: “Amen”.

Fans were quick to comment on the mystery post, with one writing: “Love that! Sometimes it takes strength beyond measure to be a nice person and not be angry at the world.”

"Love it... So true," agreed another, while a third added: "Enough said!"

Tazmin married Lucifer and Miranda actor Tom, 40, back in 2006 and they went on to have daughters Marnie, 10, and Florence, six, while Tom also has another daughter Nora, 11, from a previous relationship.

Tom and Tamzin were married for eight years. Picture: PA Images

The pair faced a bitter divorce eight years later after he admitted to being unfaithful.

At the time, the 40-year-old revealed he’d had a “one-off fling” with his former Once Upon a Time co-star Emilie de Ravin while filming in America, reportedly leaving Tamzin ‘distraught’.

Tom is now engaged to screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, 33, and the loved-up couple recently celebrated their wedding shower ahead of their big day.

They started dating two years after Tom’s divorce, and regularly post adorable photos together on social media.

Luckily, Tamzin has found happiness again and is currently dating 27-year-old toyboy Tom Childs.

The star recently shared a cute selfie snuggled up to her beau in bed.

She gushed alongside it: "Today, and most days to be honest, I feel like a very lucky girl. I mean look at you!

"Thank you @tc_childie for reminding me to breathe, for making me laugh outrageously , and for being the most brilliant wing man . You rock . ❤️ #nomakeup #nofilter #nomessage."