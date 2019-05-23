EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite ‘broken’ after cheating ex Tom Ellis prepares to remarry

23 May 2019, 14:19 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 14:22

Tamzin and her ex husband split in 2014
Tamzin and her ex husband split in 2014. Picture: Getty/PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The actress poured her heart out to followers on Instagram.

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite has hinted she’s ‘brutally broken’ in an emotional new post on social media.

The actress, who plays Mel Owen in the BBC soap, uploaded the cryptic quote as her ex husband Tom Ellis gets ready to marry his new fiancé Meaghan.

The Instagram picture reads: “If you have been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you're a badass with a heart of an angel.”

Alongside the message, 48-year-old Tamzin simply wrote: “Amen”.

View this post on Instagram

Amen #hasnobodynoticedthe”than”

A post shared by Tamzin Outhwaite. (@glamzin) on

Fans were quick to comment on the mystery post, with one writing: “Love that! Sometimes it takes strength beyond measure to be a nice person and not be angry at the world.”

Read More: EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer set to return as Bianca Jackson with huge new storyline

"Love it... So true," agreed another, while a third added: "Enough said!"

Tazmin married Lucifer and Miranda actor Tom, 40, back in 2006 and they went on to have daughters Marnie, 10, and Florence, six, while Tom also has another daughter Nora, 11, from a previous relationship.

Tom and Tamzin were married for eight years
Tom and Tamzin were married for eight years. Picture: PA Images

The pair faced a bitter divorce eight years later after he admitted to being unfaithful.

At the time, the 40-year-old revealed he’d had a “one-off fling” with his former Once Upon a Time co-star Emilie de Ravin while filming in America, reportedly leaving Tamzin ‘distraught’.

Read More: Are Tamzin Outhwaite and Holly Willoughby related? Eastenders star's husband and family revealed

Tom is now engaged to screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, 33, and the loved-up couple recently celebrated their wedding shower ahead of their big day.

They started dating two years after Tom’s divorce, and regularly post adorable photos together on social media.

Luckily, Tamzin has found happiness again and is currently dating 27-year-old toyboy Tom Childs.

The star recently shared a cute selfie snuggled up to her beau in bed.

She gushed alongside it: "Today, and most days to be honest, I feel like a very lucky girl. I mean look at you!

"Thank you @tc_childie for reminding me to breathe, for making me laugh outrageously , and for being the most brilliant wing man . You rock . ❤️ #nomakeup #nofilter #nomessage."

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer is set to return as Bianca Jackson with a huge new storyline.

EastEnders' Patsy Palmer returns to Albert Square - Where has she been? What has she been up to?
Patsy Palmer is back as Bianca

EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer set to return as Bianca Jackson with huge new storyline
The Spice Girls performing in their iconic outfits at the 1997 Brit Awards

Danny Dyer shocks fans as he appears in frock for Eastenders Spice Girls special
Jenni Falconer has put her passion for running in a podcast

RunPod episode 5: EastEnders stars Jake Wood and Natalie Cassidy
British Soap Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Eastenders star Aaron Sidwell ENGAGED to girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner

Trending on Heart

Some pregnant mums crave non-food items such as chalk

These mums crave chalk, talcum powder and even paper towels when pregnant

Lifestyle

Jada Sezer has reportedly signed up for Love Island 2019

Love Island 'sign up plus size model' Jada Sezer

Dead to Me follows world-hating widow Jen and her mysterious new friend Judy as they navigate the world of grief.

Will there be a Dead to Me season 2, and what’s the Netflix series starring Christine Applegate and Linda Cardellini about?
Who will be heading into the villa this June?

Love Island 2019: start date, rumoured contestants and trailer
GEMMA COLLINS

Gemma Collins shows off weight loss in LA as she works out in tiny crop top

Celebrities

Prince William speaks to sporting heroes about mental health in the documentary

Prince William combines his love of football and his mental health campaign in new documentary