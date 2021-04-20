What happened to Kush Kazemi in EastEnders and is he dead?

20 April 2021, 08:44

EastEnders' Kush met a grisly end
EastEnders' Kush met a grisly end. Picture: BBC

Is Kush dead in EastEnders and what happened to him?

EastEnders’ Kush Kazemi finally looked like he was going to get his happy ending with Whitney Dean.

After grassing on the Mitchell’s, Kush (Davood Ghadami) dodged prison and decided to flee Walford with his fiancé.

He even managed to persuade Martin (James Bye) to allow Arthur to leave with his dad, before he said goodbye to his friends and headed for the tube station with Whitney (Shona McGarty).

But after Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) appeared from nowhere, what happened to Kush and is he dead?

Gray murdered Kush in EastEnders
Gray murdered Kush in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Is Kush Kazemi dead in EastEnders?

The short answer is yes. Unfortunately, Kush met his grisly end just as he was about to head off into the sunset with Whitney.

Read More: EastEnders fans predict how Gray Atkins will finally be caught after shock Kush Kazemi murder

As the couple waited for their train, Arthur revealed that he needed to go to the toilet so Whitney went with him.

Out of nowhere, Gray then emerged from the shadows and the pair got into an argument when he accused Kush of ruining Whitney’s life.

He then lunged at Kush but ended up falling in the tracks.

Kush then pulled Gray to safety, before Gray saw an opportunity and pushed him into the path of the oncoming train.

Actor Davood Ghadami has since opened up about leaving the soap, praising his co-stars.

He wrote on Instagram: "Ive had a blast. I will miss so many things about working @bbceastenders but its the people that made it. Tell you the truth there were scenes tonight where there was zero acting required. Its hard to say goodbye... (sic)"

He added: "I will miss playing Kush - silly sausage might just have had too big a heart. But its in the bits just before and after they call 'action' where my favourite memories are.

“Im a very, very lucky chap. Thank you all for watching. Kush. Out. On to the next chapter....

#Eastenders #kush #goodbye #bestmateieverhad."

And the 38-year-old has wasted no time in bagging another role, as he is joining medical drama Holby City as Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Eli Ebrahimi.

Last week, he said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining such a brilliant show.

"'Holby City' is renowned for its quality storytelling and I’m excited for the audience to meet Eli and watch the drama that unfolds on his arrival."

Now Read: EastEnders' Davood Ghadami joins the cast of Holby City as new surgeon Eli Ebrahimi

