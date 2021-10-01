Where is EastEnders actor Todd Carty now?

1 October 2021, 09:06

Todd Carty played Mark Fowler in EastEnders
Todd Carty played Mark Fowler in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

Who is Todd Carty married to and where is he now? Here's what we know about the EastEnders star...

Todd Carty has been on our screens for years, starring on some of our favourite TV shows.

He is probably best known for playing Mark Fowler in EastEnders from 1990 to 2003.

But what else has he been in and who is his wife? Here’s what we know...

Todd Carty starred as Tucker in Grange Hill
Todd Carty starred as Tucker in Grange Hill. Picture: Alamy

What has Todd Carty been in?

Todd Carty started his career as Tucker Jenkins in Grange Hill from 1978–1982 and was so popular he even went on to get his own spin off Tucker's Luck, which ran from 1983–1985.

In 1990, he joined EastEnders as Mark Fowler and was on the show for 13 years, with his biggest storyline involving his HIV diagnosis.

In February 2003, Mark left Walford on the back of a motorbike. A year later Martin received a call from Mark's nurse, informing him that he had died from an AIDS-related form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Todd Carty had his own spin off show Tucker's Luck
Todd Carty had his own spin off show Tucker's Luck. Picture: Alamy

At the time, Executive producer Louise Berridge said: "Todd and I have discussed this at some length and agreed that it was time for Mark to hang up his leather jacket for the last time.

“We will all miss Todd, who is one of our best-loved actors, and wish him every success in the future."

His other roles include playing PC Gabriel Kent in ITV's The Bill from 2003 to 2005, as well as Heartbeat, Holby City and Doctors.

Where is Todd Carty now?

Following his EastEnders exit, Todd went on to appear on Dancing on Ice in 2009.

Todd Carty appeared on Dancing on Ice
Todd Carty appeared on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Getty Images

He was part of one of the most iconic reality TV moments when he lost control on the ice and stumbled into the off-stage area, leaving partner Susie Lipanova on her own.

In 2014, he was also a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef and also appeared on Celebrity 5 Go Caravanning.

He also played Captain Hook in Peter Pan at Watersmeet theatre in Rickmansworth from December 2019 to January 2020.

Who is Todd Carty’s wife?

Todd has been married to actress and writer Dina Clarkin since 1990 after the pair met when they were children.

The couple have two sons, James and Thomas, and own a film production company, Swordfish Productions.

