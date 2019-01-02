Emmerdale Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton: Inside whirlwind romance from meeting to engagement

Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton only confirmed their romance in 2018. Picture: Getty

Actress Fiona Wade best known for Emmerdale character Priya Sharma, got engaged to former co-star Simon just five months after confirming romance

We’ve been keeping tabs on Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade and former co-star Simon Cotton’s romance since the two confirmed they were dating back in 2018.

And on New Year’s Day 2019, the loved-up couple announced their engagement to fans in a heartwarming Instagram post.

From how they met, how long they've been together, to all the proposal details, here’s everything you need to know about Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton’s whirlwind relationship now they're engaged.

Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton met on set of Emmerdale. Picture: Getty

How did Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton meet?

Emmerdale’s Fiona Wade plays flirtatious Priya Sharma in the long-running soap. It’s been reported that she met her future husband on set when actor Simon played estate agent Hugh Bryant on the ITV soap in August 2017.

Fiona Wade is most famous for her role in Emmerdale. Picture: Getty

How long have Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton been together?

In March 2018, the actress admitted she was dating an “actor and writer” but kept his name under wraps.

She said: "I'm with someone right now. It's fairly new, we've been together since last year and he's a very wonderful guy, but I've kept it quiet".

Fiona confirmed her relationship with Simon on Instagram in July 2018 with a romantic snap of the two of them, posting a simple yellow heart next to the picture.

Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton engagement

Taking to the same social media site to announce their engagement, Fiona revealed to fans on New Year’s Day that Simon had proposed two days before. The engagement came just five months after the two confirmed their relationship status.

Fiona and Simon's relationship joins a long line of Emmerdale co-star romances.