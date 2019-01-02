Emmerdale Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton: Inside whirlwind romance from meeting to engagement

2 January 2019, 12:28 | Updated: 2 January 2019, 12:57

Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton
Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton only confirmed their romance in 2018. Picture: Getty

Actress Fiona Wade best known for Emmerdale character Priya Sharma, got engaged to former co-star Simon just five months after confirming romance

We’ve been keeping tabs on Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade and former co-star Simon Cotton’s romance since the two confirmed they were dating back in 2018.

And on New Year’s Day 2019, the loved-up couple announced their engagement to fans in a heartwarming Instagram post.

From how they met, how long they've been together, to all the proposal details, here’s everything you need to know about Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton’s whirlwind relationship now they're engaged.

ITV Palooza! - Red Carpet Arrivals
Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton met on set of Emmerdale. Picture: Getty

How did Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton meet?

Emmerdale’s Fiona Wade plays flirtatious Priya Sharma in the long-running soap. It’s been reported that she met her future husband on set when actor Simon played estate agent Hugh Bryant on the ITV soap in August 2017.

Inside Soap Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Fiona Wade is most famous for her role in Emmerdale. Picture: Getty

How long have Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton been together?

In March 2018, the actress admitted she was dating an “actor and writer” but kept his name under wraps.

She said: "I'm with someone right now. It's fairly new, we've been together since last year and he's a very wonderful guy, but I've kept it quiet".

Fiona confirmed her relationship with Simon on Instagram in July 2018 with a romantic snap of the two of them, posting a simple yellow heart next to the picture.

View this post on Instagram

💛

A post shared by Fiona Wade (@fionawade1) on

Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton engagement

Taking to the same social media site to announce their engagement, Fiona revealed to fans on New Year’s Day that Simon had proposed two days before. The engagement came just five months after the two confirmed their relationship status.

Fiona and Simon's relationship joins a long line of Emmerdale co-star romances.

More Emmerdale News

There's going to be a festive wedding in Emmerdale this year

Emmerdale Christmas spoilers: the biggest storylines predicted for 2019
Lisa Riley is making a return to Emmerdale after 17 years

Lisa Riley is returning to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle... just in time for Christmas
Sam Dingle actor James Hooton shows off his body

Emmerdale’s Sam Dingle actor Jame Hooton reveals incredible weight loss transformation
Strictly star Dianne Buswell splits with Emmerdale's Anthony Quinlan

Strictly curse hits Emmerdale's Anthony Quinlan and Dianne Buswell as pair split
Emmerdale street sign

Emmerdale boss hints soap will have a HAPPY Christmas storyline
Mark Jordan plays Daz Spencer in Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Mark Jordan's soap future in jeopardy after he 'BIT a pensioner'

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The last gay couple in EastEnders was Sonia and Tina

EastEnders is getting a new gay bar to 'represent London's diversity'
Dani Dyer showed her supported for her Love Island BFF, Georgia Steele, during her break-up

Love Island 2019 applications are officially OPEN!

Madness Rocks Big Ben Live

What to watch on New Year’s Eve if you’re staying in

Helena Bonham Carter and Ben Daniels as Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon in The Crown

You NEED to see these new pictures of The Crown series 3

Brandee Malto with Ryan Sidebottom at the Dancing On Ice 2019 series launch

Dancing on Ice 2019 - Brandee Malto dance experience and celebrity partners
Ryan Sidebottom strikes a pose at the Dancing On Ice 2019 series launch

Dancing on Ice 2019 Ryan Sidebottom - wife, age, cricket career and height