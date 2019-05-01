Emmerdale spoilers: Eric Pollard to die and leave the soap after 32 years?

Eric Pollard was left hospitalised by a car accident. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Will Emmerdale’s Eric Pollard survive the car accident? Everything you need to know.

Emmerdale’s Eric Pollard, played by Chris Chittell, has been left hospitalised after a car accident.

In a recent episode of the hit ITV soap, Eric was knocked down by Jamie Tate’s car after Megan crashed into the back of him while checking her mobile phone.

Eric was rushed to hospital where he appeared to have recovered well.

This was before he went unconscious and nurses were left tending to the patient.

But will Eric die? Or will the character survive the crash?

Gaynor Faye, who plays Megan in the soap hinted at what will happen to Eric.

Speaking to metro.co.uk, she said: “It’s not so great.”

She continued: “Megan sees him being his usual shouty self and assumes he’s alright. She’s a practical person and thinks it’s just the car, so everything can be fixed. But it’s only later on that everything isn’t quite what it seems. That’s what triggers the guilt trip.”

Chris Chittell has not revealed any clues on the fate of his character.

Chris has been a character on Emmerdale for 32 years now, becoming the show’s longest running character.