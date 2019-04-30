Emmerdale actor jailed for supplying date rape drug is cast as Victoria Sugden’s rapist

Emmerdale has been slammed for casting Kris Mochrie, who served two years in prison for supplying date rape drug GHB and perverting the course of justice. Picture: Twitter/KrisMoch

Kris Mochrie, who plays sexual predator Lee, served two years in prison for supplying date rape drug GHB and perverting the course of justice

Emmerdale has come under fire for casting an actor convicted of supplying date rape drug GHB as Victoria Sugden’s rapist.

Kris Mochrie, who spent two years in prison for supplying the dangerous drug and lying to police, has joined the soap’s cast to play sexual predator Lee who brutally assaults the character played by Isabel Hodgins.

Viewers were outraged at the show’s decision to cast the convicted criminal, claiming ITV’s choice of actor was too close to home, despite the fact no scenes have been aired suggesting Victoria's drink was spiked.

Kris Mochrie (left) plays sexual predator Lee, who rapes Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale's latest storyline. Picture: ITV

A furious fan told The Sun: "It's disgusting. That drug destroys lives. It's a slap in the face to anyone who has been spiked and worse."

The former Brookside star was jailed in 2009 for supplying Class C drug GHB, a well known date rape drug, to his friend Daniel Latimer at a club, as well as intentionally misleading a police investigation.

On that fateful evening, young clubgoer Chloe Leach, 21, collapsed and died in the same club.

Police initially thought the death was linked to Kris’ case as the actor had told officers that female students had been drugging drinks, which sparked fears a serial spiker was at large. But it was later found that Chloe had died of natural causes.

He pleaded guilty at the trail, which took place at Hull Crown Court, and was served a two-year sentence.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, who sentenced the actor, said his actions were "deliberate and selfish and intended to divert police from your own criminal conduct".

He added: "At the same time a young girl tragically became ill and subsequently died. She had absolutely nothing to do with drugs.

"But there was a police investigation in due course and you effectively pointed the finger of responsibility for drug pedalling at two young girls.”

"They were wholly innocent and for three weeks they were under suspicion in respect of a matter where a young girl’s life had been lost.

“It was entirely deliberate, it was selfish, you intended to divert the police from your own criminal conduct and the consequences were extremely serious for these two women.”

Kris’s barrister, Trevor Parry-Jones, said the actor was “extremely remorseful for what he has done.

“He let his family down and he let everyone in that club down and he knows it.”