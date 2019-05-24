How long has Emmerdale actress Jane Cox played Lisa Dingle?

24 May 2019, 15:27 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 15:31

Jane is Emmerdale's longest serving actress
Jane is Emmerdale's longest serving actress. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Jane Cox announced earlier this year that she would be leaving the ITV soap.

Emmerdale viewers were heartbroken when Lisa Dingle (played by Jane Cox) passed away following an emotional wedding to husband Zak.

Friends and family gathered as the couple shared their vows for a second time in the village church.

But in the bittersweet episode, Zak (Steve Halliwell) later arrived home to find his bride on the sofa after she passed away in her sleep.

After watching the scenes back, actress Jane was in tears when she appeared on the This Morning sofa alongside hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Speaking about her last moments on the show, she said: "It was a huge mixture of emotions, my lovely Steve Halliwell... the tears were real because I'm never going to work with them again."

But following her exit from the ITV soap, here’s everything you need to know about Jane Cox and her character Lisa Dingle…

How long has Emmerdale actress Jane Cox played Lisa Dingle?

Jane Cox has played Lisa from 1996 to 2019 which means she was on the ITV soap for 23 years.

This makes 67-year-old Jane Emmerdale’s longest serving character.

When was Lisa Dingle’s last episode?

Lisa passed away in her sleep on May 24th 2019, following a battle with a terminal heart condition.

Lisa and Zak married for a second time on Emmerdale
Lisa and Zak married for a second time on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

What did Lisa Dingle die of?

Lisa recently returned to the village after a year away, where she revealed to her family she was dying after been diagnosed with the rare heart condition amyloidosis.

According to the NHS, amyloidosis is the build-up of abnormal proteins in the body.

The government website states: “Deposits of amyloid in the heart can cause the muscles to become stiffer, making it more difficult to pump blood around the body.”

In the emotional scenes poignantly aired on International Women’s Day, Lisa visited her niece Charity Dingle in Scotland to tell her about the condition.

Lisa passed away in her sleep
Lisa passed away in her sleep. Picture: ITV

What happened in Lisa Dingle’s last scenes?

The double bill of the soap saw Lisa and Zak tie the knot in front of their closest friends and family.

Following celebrations in the Woolpack, an exhausted Lisa went home to Wishing Well Cottage.

When Zak later found his bride on the sofa, he told Monty the dog: "She kept the family together when it was falling apart at the seams.”

"I'm the richest man alive, I've got everything I could ever need and it's right there.”

He then added: "I want every minute to be special fo you, but you'll know I'm doing my best for you, because I love you. I'll tell you every day. I love you Lisa."

When Zak realised Lisa had passed away, he cried: "Oh no. This is too soon. This is too soon Lisa." before collapsing into the lap of his wife.

