Who is Louis Healy? Denise Welch and Tim Healy's son who's joining the cast of Emmerdale

Denise Welch and Tim Healy's son Louis is joining the cast of Emmerdale. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Emma Clarke

The Loose Women panellist shared the news that her youngest son Louis is joining the cast of Emmerdale, as he bags himself his first major acting gig.

Following in the footsteps of his famous parents, Louis Healy is joining one of the UK's most popular soaps this year.

The 18-year-old is the youngest son of actors Denise Welch and Tim Healy, and the little brother of Matty from The 1975.

His mum Denise shared a snap of her son on Instagram on Wednesday 4 September, along with the caption: "Louis’ joining @emmerdale @healytymd 👏👏".

But who is Louis Healy? We take a look at the young actor in more detail, ahead of his soap debut.

Who is Louis Healy?

Louis was born in Salford in 2001, making him 18 years old at the time of writing this article.

His dad is Benidorm and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet actor, Tim Healy, and his mum is Loose Women panellist and former Corrie star, Denise Welch.

Louis is also the younger brother of Matty Healy from The 1975.

Previously, Louis spoke to the Mirror about auditioning for his first acting role aged 12.

He said: "I don't feel that there's pressure on me, definitely not from my family, my parents have never been pushy stage parents.

"They don't put any pressure on me but the little bit I probably do feel is the pressure to have a career as successful as my mum and dad, but I like that, I think I've always worked well under pressure and if I know people are going to be judging me it's going to make me do a good job.

"I've already had people saying I've only got a job because of who my mum and dad are. There is a bit of a stigma around it, about famous people's kids, but it's good for me to try and disprove that."

Louis Healy is following in the footsteps of his famous parents, Denise Welch and Tim Healy. Picture: Getty

When is he joining the cast of Emmerdale and who will he play?

It is rumoured that Louis' character will cause all kinds of issues for Sarah Sugden (played by Katie Hill), as he becomes her love interest after meeting at school.

Louis is set to join the cast of Emmerdale on 16 September.

Is Louis Healy on Instagram?

He sure is! You can follow him @healytymd.

As it stands, the teen as just over 50k followers.

What else has Louis appeared in?

While Emmerdale is Louis' first big acting job, he has appeared in various other TV shows, including Doctors, Vera and The Pact.

He also made an appearance on his mum's talk show this year to confirm the news.