Denise Welch weight loss in pictures: How the Loose Women star got her slimmer figure

Denise Welsh has lost two stone thanks to cutting out alcohol and going on a diet. Picture: Getty

Denise Welch weight loss journey: before and after pictures of her transformation

Denise Welch has been open with her weight loss journey, and has shed an impressive two stone after embarking on a diet plan and cutting out alcohol.

The Loose Women star, 60, last year posted a before and after bikini picture to Twitter, writing alongside it: "5 yrs 6 months ago, after replacing alcohol addiction with food, I joined Lighter Life and lost 2st 4lbs in 9 weeks. I maintain to this day."

She also opened up to The Mirror about her transformation, saying: “I’ve got bumps and lumps and a tummy and I’ve had two children. But I don’t look bad for an old bird," Denise said. "I’m proud of how I look at 60 and I’m not trying to look 30. That’s the message I’m trying to deliver. So if I’m still getting my kit off at 90, so be it. Sorry children."

Denise in 2008. Picture: Getty

Denise also spoke about feeling much better at the age of 60, saying: "A lot of people don’t like being 60 but I’m loving it because it’s better than being 50 or 40 for me.

Denise in 2014. Picture: Getty

"People think once they’re in their 50s they’ve made their bed and have to lie in it. That’s rubbish. I’ve turned my life around and if I can change, anyone can."