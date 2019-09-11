Emmerdale bosses SACK Asan N’Jie after Jamie Lomas TV Choice Awards row

Emmerdale actor Asan N'Jie has broken his silence after soap bosses suspend him over TV Choice Awards row with Hollyoaks' Jamie Lomas.

Emmerdale bosses have sacked Asan N'Jie, after the actor was filmed threatening Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards.

The incident took place in London yesterday, with N'Jie threatening to stab the Warren Fox actor.

While soap bosses first responded saying they would investigate the incident, they have now decided to suspend Asan, effective immediately.

A representative from ITV told Heart.co.uk: "Emmerdale suspended Asan N'Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night.

"ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."

Asan has now broken his silence over the TV Choice Awards row, saying: “My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character.

"I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards.

"I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this.”

An observer told The Sun: “Jamie was enraged by the sarcastic dig which seemed to come out of nowhere.

“It was a real flashpoint which left fellow cast members shocked and one or two people remarking on how it was like a scene from a soap opera.

“The bust up was only stopped from escalating as Malique quickly stepped in to defuse the situation and calm Jamie down. It was chaos. They were pushing, shoving and really getting in each other’s faces."

Despite the row, Jamie continued his night, celebrating with Love Island's Amber Gill and Malique.

Asan joined the cast of Emmerdale last year as Ellis Chapman, the son of Jessie Dingle and Al Chapman.

He has also been nominated for Best Newcomer at the Inside Soap Awards this year.