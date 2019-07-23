Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry and Amy to blame for devastating sweet factory fire ahead of shock death

23 July 2019, 12:19 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 12:21

Kerry and Amy unknowingly started the fire
Kerry and Amy unknowingly started the fire. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale has revealed the full details of the shock fire storyline ahead of a devastating death next week.

Emmerdale fans are set for a very dramatic few days ahead as the culprits of the deadly sweet factory fire have finally been revealed.

In scenes airing next week, Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Kerry (Laura Norton) find themselves accidentally responsible for the huge blaze which will see one person lose their life.

It all starts after Bernice Blackstock’s Wild West fundraiser where Amy and Kerry are desperate to find enough money to pay off the debt Amy owes somebody in Belfast.

And after setting their sights on the charity money kept in the safe at the factory, Kerry decides to set off the fire alarm so she can steal the cash without being discovered.

Unfortunately, she forgets about the CCTV cameras which catch her in the act.

Desperate to cover their tracks, Amy insists they return to the factory in order to sabotage the tape.

But things end in disaster when the sabotage plan sparks a fire which quickly spreads.

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) then finds herself trapped in the storeroom as the flames tear through the factory.

Unaware of the destruction they’ve caused, Amy is able to pay off the person she owes outside the Village Hall with the money they stole.

Meanwhile, the fire rages as villagers rush to try and help, but when Kerry hears about it in the Woolpack later on, the pair are convinced they weren't to blame.

This comes after ITV bosses recently confirmed that one person will die in the Sharma sweet factory blaze.

The show’s Executive producer Jane Hudson said of the summer storylines: “Not everybody will make it out alive, whether that’s one, two, three or four, you’re just going to have to see.

Show producer Laura Shaw also told Digital Spy: "It's safe to say there are heartbreaking scenes ahead for the villagers, and Tracy's life will never be the same again."

So, who will be caught up in the devastation? Well the likes of Tracey Metcalfe, Megan Macey, Robert Sugden and Amy Wyatt are all in the firing line.

