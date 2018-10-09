Viewers in tears as OAP comforts girl whose mum has died from cancer on Old People's Home For 4-Year-Olds

9 October 2018, 12:31 | Updated: 9 October 2018, 12:33

The heart-breaking scenes between 4-year-old Scarlett and 84-year-old Beryl left viewers sobbing.

A blossoming friendship between 4-year-old Scarlett and 84-year-old Beryl had viewers in tears during last night's episode of Old People's Home For 4-Year-Olds.

Scarlett was tasked with making and writing a card for her parents to invite them to her party - and pensioner Beryl offered to help her.

However, when a care assistant explained Scarlett was to write 'to mummy and daddy' in the card, the youngster responded: "no my mum died, so Gran-Gran and daddy".

Scarlett explained that her mummy couldn't come to the party as she had died
Scarlett explained that her mummy couldn't come to the party as she had died. Picture: Channel 4

Beryl was then seen guiding Scarlett with her writing, as together they wrote 'to Gran and daddy'.

READ MORE: Four year olds attempt to explain marriage and it's too real

These heart-warming moments sent social media into an emotional mess, with many fans openly admitting to sobbing at the scenes.

One wrote: "When Scarlett politely announced that her mummy had died so she couldn't invite her to the party...my heart", whilst another posted: "Old people's home for 4 year olds has got me in a complete mess."

Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds showed emotional scenes between Scarlett and Beryl
Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds showed emotional scenes between Scarlett and Beryl. Picture: Channel 4

The popular show documents a group of 4-year-olds, who are unleashed onto the residents of a care home in Nottingham.

This is the second series, after last year's Bristol-based experiment received rave reviews.

Makers of the show also produced a spin-off Christmas special, in which the tots encouraged their old friends to enjoy a snowball fight.

Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds continues on Monday at 9pm on Channel 4.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds showed emotional scenes between Scarlett and Beryl

Viewers in tears as OAP comforts girl whose mum has died from cancer on Old People's Home For 4-Year-Olds
Seann Walsh added an extra 'n' in his name for a bizarre reason

The bizarre reason Strictly Come Dancing love rat Seann Walsh added an extra 'n' to his name
Katya Strictly launch

Katya Jones and husband Neil Jones: Strictly Come Dancing couple's marriage revealed following scandal
Strictly Katya Jones and Seann Walsh

Strictly Come Dancing curse: What is it and the celebrities who have been hit by the dreaded curse
Mark Jordan plays Daz Spencer in Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Mark Jordan's soap future in jeopardy after he 'BIT a pensioner'