Viewers in tears as OAP comforts girl whose mum has died from cancer on Old People's Home For 4-Year-Olds

The heart-breaking scenes between 4-year-old Scarlett and 84-year-old Beryl left viewers sobbing.

A blossoming friendship between 4-year-old Scarlett and 84-year-old Beryl had viewers in tears during last night's episode of Old People's Home For 4-Year-Olds.

Scarlett was tasked with making and writing a card for her parents to invite them to her party - and pensioner Beryl offered to help her.

However, when a care assistant explained Scarlett was to write 'to mummy and daddy' in the card, the youngster responded: "no my mum died, so Gran-Gran and daddy".

Scarlett explained that her mummy couldn't come to the party as she had died. Picture: Channel 4

Beryl was then seen guiding Scarlett with her writing, as together they wrote 'to Gran and daddy'.

These heart-warming moments sent social media into an emotional mess, with many fans openly admitting to sobbing at the scenes.

One wrote: "When Scarlett politely announced that her mummy had died so she couldn't invite her to the party...my heart", whilst another posted: "Old people's home for 4 year olds has got me in a complete mess."

Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds showed emotional scenes between Scarlett and Beryl. Picture: Channel 4

The popular show documents a group of 4-year-olds, who are unleashed onto the residents of a care home in Nottingham.

This is the second series, after last year's Bristol-based experiment received rave reviews.

Makers of the show also produced a spin-off Christmas special, in which the tots encouraged their old friends to enjoy a snowball fight.

Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds continues on Monday at 9pm on Channel 4.