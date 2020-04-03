What's on TV this weekend? Films and TV shows to keep you occupied during lockdown this weekend

On Air Now
3 April 2020, 15:20
As the UK stays in lockdown for another weekend, we're running down the best things on TV over Friday, Saturday and Sunday to keep you busy.
While it may be set to be a sunny weekend, it is very important for the UK to stay in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
If you're struggling to find things to do, or things for your kids to do, remember that there is some great TV on over the weekend, with a number of amazing films to keep the whole family entertained.
From films to TV shows, here's what you can watch during lockdown this weekend:
Masterchef (semi-finals), 8:30PM, BBC One
New Gogglebox, 9:00PM, Channel 4
Identity Thief, 9:00PM, ITV2
Blades of Glory, 9:00PM, Film4
New Friday Night Dinner, 10:00PM, Channel 4
Bad Neighbours, 11:05pm, Channel 4
Tinkerbell and the Secret of the Wings, 9:50am, BBC Two
Caspar, 12:55PM, ITV
Honey, 1:00PM, ITV2
Nanny McPhee, 4:50PM, ITV2
Coyote Ugly, 6:55PM, ITV2
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, 7:00PM, ITV
Gavin & Stacey Repeat, 8:15PM, BBC One
War of the Planet of the Apes, 9:00PM, Channel 4
Mad Max: Fury Road, 9:00PM, ITV2
Inception, 10:00PM, ITV
Ghost Stories, 10:45PM, BBC 2
Johnny English, 3:10PM, Channel 5
The Croods, 4:05PM, BBC One
Yes Man, 4:10PM, ITV2
Skyfall, 8PM, ITV2