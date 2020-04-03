What's on TV this weekend? Films and TV shows to keep you occupied during lockdown this weekend

Stay home this weekend with these films and TV shows. Picture: Buena Vista Pictures/Working Title Films/DreamWorks Animation/Columbia Pictures

By Alice Dear

As the UK stays in lockdown for another weekend, we're running down the best things on TV over Friday, Saturday and Sunday to keep you busy.

While it may be set to be a sunny weekend, it is very important for the UK to stay in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

If you're struggling to find things to do, or things for your kids to do, remember that there is some great TV on over the weekend, with a number of amazing films to keep the whole family entertained.

From films to TV shows, here's what you can watch during lockdown this weekend:

Watch Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall. Picture: Columbia Pictures

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Masterchef (semi-finals), 8:30PM, BBC One

New Gogglebox, 9:00PM, Channel 4

Identity Thief, 9:00PM, ITV2

Blades of Glory, 9:00PM, Film4

New Friday Night Dinner, 10:00PM, Channel 4

Bad Neighbours, 11:05pm, Channel 4

Re-live this classic chick flick on Saturday. Picture: Buena Vista Pictures

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Tinkerbell and the Secret of the Wings, 9:50am, BBC Two

Caspar, 12:55PM, ITV

Honey, 1:00PM, ITV2

Nanny McPhee, 4:50PM, ITV2

Coyote Ugly, 6:55PM, ITV2

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, 7:00PM, ITV

Gavin & Stacey Repeat, 8:15PM, BBC One

War of the Planet of the Apes, 9:00PM, Channel 4

Mad Max: Fury Road, 9:00PM, ITV2

Inception, 10:00PM, ITV

Ghost Stories, 10:45PM, BBC 2

Settle down to a family film, Johnny English, on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Working Title Films

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Johnny English, 3:10PM, Channel 5

The Croods, 4:05PM, BBC One

Yes Man, 4:10PM, ITV2

Skyfall, 8PM, ITV2