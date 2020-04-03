What's on TV this weekend? Films and TV shows to keep you occupied during lockdown this weekend

3 April 2020, 15:20

Stay home this weekend with these films and TV shows
Stay home this weekend with these films and TV shows. Picture: Buena Vista Pictures/Working Title Films/DreamWorks Animation/Columbia Pictures
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As the UK stays in lockdown for another weekend, we're running down the best things on TV over Friday, Saturday and Sunday to keep you busy.

While it may be set to be a sunny weekend, it is very important for the UK to stay in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

If you're struggling to find things to do, or things for your kids to do, remember that there is some great TV on over the weekend, with a number of amazing films to keep the whole family entertained.

From films to TV shows, here's what you can watch during lockdown this weekend:

Watch Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall
Watch Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall. Picture: Columbia Pictures

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Masterchef (semi-finals), 8:30PM, BBC One

New Gogglebox, 9:00PM, Channel 4

Identity Thief, 9:00PM, ITV2

Blades of Glory, 9:00PM, Film4

New Friday Night Dinner, 10:00PM, Channel 4

Bad Neighbours, 11:05pm, Channel 4

Re-live this classic chick flick on Saturday
Re-live this classic chick flick on Saturday. Picture: Buena Vista Pictures

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Tinkerbell and the Secret of the Wings, 9:50am, BBC Two

Caspar, 12:55PM, ITV

Honey, 1:00PM, ITV2

Nanny McPhee, 4:50PM, ITV2

Coyote Ugly, 6:55PM, ITV2

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, 7:00PM, ITV

Gavin & Stacey Repeat, 8:15PM, BBC One

War of the Planet of the Apes, 9:00PM, Channel 4

Mad Max: Fury Road, 9:00PM, ITV2

Inception, 10:00PM, ITV

Ghost Stories, 10:45PM, BBC 2

Settle down to a family film, Johnny English, on Sunday afternoon
Settle down to a family film, Johnny English, on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Working Title Films

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Johnny English, 3:10PM, Channel 5

The Croods, 4:05PM, BBC One

Yes Man, 4:10PM, ITV2

Skyfall, 8PM, ITV2

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Hollyoaks episodes have been cut

Why is Hollyoaks not on tonight? Scheduling changes revealed as old episodes air
Where are Joe Exotic's husbands now?

Netflix's The Tiger King: Who were Joe Exotic's husbands and where are they now?
Where are Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin now?

Where are Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin from Netflix's The Tiger King now?
The true story behind Netflix's The Tiger King

Who is the Tiger King and what is the Netflix documentary about?
Everything you need to know about Netflix's Tiger King

Tiger King: What is the true story behind the Netflix series and what happens at the end?

Trending on Heart

The latest supermarket opening times

Coronavirus: supermarket opening times for Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl and more

Lifestyle

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 38,168?

Lifestyle

Doc Antle can be seen in the background of Britney Spears' 2001 VMA performance

Tiger King: what is the link between Doc Antle and Britney Spears?
The exam boards have revealed how students will get their results

How students will get their GCSE and A-Level results following coronavirus exam cancellations

Lifestyle

Josie started to cry on This Morinig

'Lonely' Josie Gibson worries fans as she weeps 'lockdown is nothing like Big Brother'

This Morning