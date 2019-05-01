First Dates contestant reveals she is married to HERSELF halfway through the date

By Mared Parry

The contestant's decision to wed herself sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter

Channel 4's First Dates are known for pairing together very interesting daters, and this week's couple was no exception.

Mel, from Weymouth was paired with hypnotherapist and masseuse, Damien, who discovered something very interesting about his date.

42-year-old Mel married herself after multiple failed relationships. Picture: Channel 4

Halfway through their dinner date - which kicked off with some flirty banter - 40-year-old Damien spotted a hefty bit of bling on 42-year-old Mel's ring finger.

When he brought it up, to avoid any future awkward moments, Mel revealed that she was in fact, married to herself.

She went on to explain that she'd made the decision to marry herself after a pretty savage breakup with her ex boyfriend.

Way… The hypnotism worked! Just a joke folks… All the best to Mel and Damien 😍 #channel4 pic.twitter.com/1OhT6u2sMi — First Dates (@FirstDates) April 30, 2019

Mel explained prior to meeting Damien: "I got dumped on Christmas Eve by text after a five and a half year relationship.

"I always said to my ex-boyfriend 'I’m going to get married'.

"So after I was dumped I thought, 'okay I’m going to go ahead with this'.

"It was almost like a bit of a, 'Up yours, I’m happy I’m on my own. I don’t need you.'"

She continued: "I think after two failed marriages and a series of failed long term relationships, I’ve neglected myself.

"My wedding was a message of saying I’m going to celebrate me and loving me and therefore the law of attraction, attracting somebody into my life, that is worthy of my love."

Speaking about who she hoped she'd be paired with on the date, she said: "It’s so empowering and it’s such a sense of fulfilment, I’m hoping whoever I’m matched with will go, 'You’re mad, but I love it'.

"That’s the ideal reaction as to what I would want somebody to say. Maybe not you’re mad, maybe I just love the idea.’"

When @MerlinFDC4 makes this face, after everything he’s heard at the #firstdates bar, you know something is worth rewinding to check you heard it right too... ‘I married myself’ #saywhatnow pic.twitter.com/FbGnSslmE5 — Kristy Shaw (@KristyShaw) May 1, 2019

And it seems like Damien wasn't bothered by Mel's unique marriage, commenting "I'm honoured. If it’s a valid way to be a better person, to be more loving, then that’s the right path.

"It’s great because it’s celebrating being feminine."

However, viewers of the show weren't as open-minded towards Mel's marriage.

Many took to Twitter to air their opinions:

Married yourself??? What??? 😂😂😂 #FirstDates The look shows what we are all thinking!! pic.twitter.com/9od2yBRUGi — Karen Grant (@KJG78) April 30, 2019

Nahhh he’s telling her what she wants to hear. He wanted to run a mile when she said she was married to herself and then took his time to formulate that response #FirstDates — Aysha (@AyshaWeir) April 30, 2019

However, despite the cynical Tweets, Mel and Damien seemed really taken with each other.

The pair actually went on multiple dates after filming, and even attended Glastonbury festival together.

Time for Mel to get a divorce maybe?