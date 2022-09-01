First look at terrifying Winnie the Pooh horror film spin-off

Winnie The Pooh has transformed. Picture: Jagged Edge Productions and ITN

The Winnie-the-Pooh horror movie trailer has been released and it looks horrifying.

You might remember enjoying a Winnie-the-Pooh book when you were younger, or watching the sweet cartoon on the TV with your own kids.

But now the adorable little yellow bear has had an absolutely terrifying makeover.

Yep, prepare for your childhood to be ruined as Pooh has swapped honey for blood in a brand new horror film.

The first trailer dropped this week and it shows a deadly side to the bear as Winnie (Craig David Dowsett) and his friend Piglet (Chris Cordell) seek revenge on old friend Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) for abandoning them to go to university.

Winnie The Pooh has been made into a horror film. Picture: Jagged Edge Productions and ITN

In the clip, Christopher can be seen returning to his hometown with his new fiancée to introduce her to his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

But when they turn up at an old house, they immediately start to realise something is wrong.

The rest of the trailer isn’t for the faint hearted, as it sees Winnie and Piglet killing the young people.

While fans of Winnie-The-Pooh might be wondering how the film company Jagged Edge Production managed to get copyright for the cute little characters.

Well, starting this year, characters from A.A. Milne’s 1926 original book have been released from copyright restrictions and entered the public domain.

First look at the new Winnie The Pooh horror film. Picture: Jagged Edge Productions and ITN

That means anyone can use the characters’ likeness without facing legal action, but this only applies to the book itself and not the Disney character in the little red crop top.

Film producer Rhys Waterfield said: “No one is going to mistake this [for Disney].

“When you see the cover for this and you see the trailers and the stills and all that, there’s no way anyone is going to think this is a child’s version of it.”

Meanwhile, the film was shot in England, near Ashdown Forest, over ten days which was the real-life inspiration for Milne’s Hundred Acre Wood.

You can watch the full trailer here at your own peril.